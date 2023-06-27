Full list of tee times for Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage Classic

The first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off from Detroit Golf Club on Thursday, June 29. The tournament, which began in 2019, will see three of its past champions return hoping to become the first two-time winner of the tournament. Tony Finau, the 2022 winner, returns this year as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +1200, with Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa just behind him at +1400.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Thursday Featured Groups:
7:18 a.m. ET: Webb Simpson, Chris Kirk, Nick Hardy
7:29 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Tom Kim, Collin Morikawa
7:40 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Joel Dahmen, Rickie Fowler
12:54 p.m. ET: Max Homa, Taylor Moore, Brian Harman
1:05 p.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic on Thursday.
2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Trainer
|James Hahn
|Doug Ghim
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Sam Stevens
|Kyle Reifers
|6:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Alex Noren
|Sam Ryder
|Paul Haley II
|6:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|Aaron Rai
|David Lipsky
|7:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Robby Shelton
|Matthias Schwab
|Vincent Norrman
|7:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Byeong Hun An
|Harry Hall
|7:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|J.J. Spaun
|Cameron Champ
|Tyler Duncan
|7:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nick Hardy
|Chris Kirk
|Webb Simpson
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chad Ramey
|Robert Streb
|Brandt Snedeker
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Keegan Bradley
|Tom Kim
|Collin Morikawa
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Trey Mullinax
|Lanto Griffin
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Joel Dahmen
|Rickie Fowler
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Richy Werenski
|Adam Long
|7:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Davis Riley
|Ryan Brehm
|Lucas Glover
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Chad Collins
|Callum Tarren
|8:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nate Lashley
|Stephan Jaeger
|Austin Smotherman
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Sean O'Hair
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Danny Willett
|Luke Donald
|Ludvig Aberg
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Aaron Baddeley
|Brandon Wu
|8:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Joseph Bramlett
|Davis Thompson
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|Nick Watney
|Zecheng Dou
|8:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Charley Hoffman
|Kelly Kraft
|Tyson Alexander
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Carl Yuan
|Peter Kuest
|Aldrich Potgieter
|8:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Sam Bennett
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Trevor Cone
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Andy Spencer
|8:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brent Grant
|Akshay Bhatia
|Ross Steelman
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Vince Whaley
|Carson Young
|Max McGreevy
|12:10 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Eckroat
|Dylan Wu
|Kevin Yu
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ben Martin
|Lee Hodges
|Andrew Novak
|12:21 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Higgs
|Justin Suh
|Harrison Endycott
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Adam Schenk
|Doc Redman
|12:32 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|David Lingmerth
|Hank Lebioda
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Sepp Straka
|Cam Davis
|Adam Hadwin
|12:43 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Laird
|Andrew Landry
|Scott Stallings
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Taylor Moore
|Max Homa
|Brian Harman
|12:54 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Chez Reavie
|Brendon Todd
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Justin Thomas
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Sungjae Im
|1:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Adam Svensson
|Garrick Higgo
|Troy Merritt
|1:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tom Hoge
|Erik van Rooyen
|Zach Johnson
|1:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cody Gribble
|Matt NeSmith
|Will Gordon
|1:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Moore
|Jimmy Walker
|Peter Malnati
|1:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Alex Smalley
|Greyson Sigg
|1:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Kramer Hickok
|Ben Taylor
|1:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Patton Kizzire
|Henrik Norlander
|1:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Griffin
|Justin Lower
|1:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Beau Hossler
|S.H. Kim
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Zac Blair
|Thomas Detry
|2:00 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Jason Dufner
|Cameron Percy
|MJ Daffue
|2:11 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Matti Schmid
|Brandon Matthews
|Gordon Sargent
|2:11 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Harrington
|Augusto Núñez
|Brett Stegmaier
|2:22 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Kevin Roy
|Ryan Gerard
|Kyle Martin
|2:22 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Tano Goya
|Chase Johnson