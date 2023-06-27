Outright winner picks for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic tees off from Detroit Golf Club this week. Last week, we saw the PGA TOUR in Connecticut for the Travelers Championship. Keegan Bradley took home the win at -23, beating out Zac Blair and Brian Harman, who each shot 20-under par. Here are our top picks to win it all.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rickie Fowler +1400

Fowler leads the field in total strokes gained over the last six months. In his resplendent orange, Fowler has seen quite the resurgence this year. Since the start of April, he has finished in the top 20 in seven of his eight starts, including a T9 at The Memorial Tournament and a T5 at the U.S. Open.

He missed the cut in last year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, but is one of the favorites to win this year. He ranks fourth in SG: Tee to Green, third in SG: Approach, and fifth in SG: Putting. He is playing excellent golf in every aspect of the sport, and is playing some of the best golf of his career right now. I’m betting on him.

Brian Harman +4000

Harman is actually a more popular pick for this tournament than you might think. Harman’s surge might not show in the statistics, but he just grabbed that T2 at the Travelers Championship and had a top-10 finish at the RBC Heritage. He misses the cut a fair amount, but he has some good confidence heading into this course after last week’s performance.

Harman excels in driving accuracy, dominates Par-4s (of which there are plenty in Detroit), and has the ability to get himself out of challenging situations. He also ranks 11th in the field in total strokes gained over the past three months.

Ludvig Aberg +4000

Aberg, a former No. 1-ranked amateur, already has three top-25 finishes as a 23-year-old this year — at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, RBC Canadian Open, and Travelers Championship. One of these days, the pieces are going to fall into place for him, and this could be that day. He excels off the tee, ranks seventh in the field in total strokes gained, and ranks first in the field in SG: Off the Tee.

The field is good, but not great, and this could be a fun chance for the young Aberg to make a name for himself on TOUR.