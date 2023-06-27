Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

The PGA TOUR heads to the Motor City this week for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club. The tournament, which began in 2019, will feature several of the biggest names in golf right now. Last year’s winner, Tony Finau, returns to the field. He opens as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook at +1200.

Finau is joined by Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, and Justin Thomas, among others. The weather in Detroit may cause some issues for the golfers this weekend. With rain and thunderstorms on the forecast for Friday and Sunday, the weather could affect the cut line and the final round. There may also be tee time delays, depending on how severe the showers become.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic starting Thursday, June 29 and ending Sunday, July 2.

Thursday, June 29

Hi 82°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy, 7% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds

Friday, June 30

Hi 80°, Low 65°: PM thunderstorms, 39% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Saturday, July 1

Hi 80°, Low 63°: Mostly cloudy, 24% chance of precipitation, 8 MPH winds

Sunday, July 2

Hi 80°, Low 62°: Showers, 41% chance of precipitation, 10 MPH winds