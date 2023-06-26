Report: Jets may be forced into appearing on NFL Hard Knocks

The New York Jets are reluctantly preparing to be the subject team for this upcoming season of HBO’s docuseries Hard Knocks, per Mike Florio of NBC Sports. This news comes even after organization made it publicly known that it had no interest in being the assigned franchise for the show this year.

The NFL has had trouble this offseason determining a designated team for the show. The three criteria for a team hosting Hard Knocks is that it can’t have a first-year head coach, it can’t have a playoff berth in the last two years, and it can’t have hosted a season of the show in the last decade. The four teams who met those criteria for the upcoming season are the Chicago Bears, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, and the Jets. The Bears and Saints were also emphatic about not hosting the show this year while the Commanders may host the in-season version of the show once the sale of the franchise is finalized. That leaves New York as the franchise that drew the proverbial short straw in this scenario.

Hard Knocks debuted in 2001 and the concept of the show is simple. Camera crews take an in-depth look at an NFL franchise during training camp and follows around several staff members, coaches, and players. The behind-the-scenes aspect of the show allows for the audience to get a glimpse at the personalities within the organization and it also captures multiple perspectives of the players. You’ll see the superstars of the team, as well as the fringe players trying to make the final roster.

There is a distraction element for these teams with HBO cameras all over the team facility and it explains why these teams are balking at the opportunity to host. However, the Jets potentially hosting will provide intrigue with the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the roster.