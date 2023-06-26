Gold Cup 2023 Group C standings, results

Group C at the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is the only pairing that doesn’t feature one of the North American heavyweights, which means the knockout spots from here could really go to anyone. Costa Rica and Panama will be the favorites but El Salvador and Martinique have the element of surprise on their side. Here’s a look at the standings, schedule and results from Group C.

Group C Standings

Martinique, 1-0-0, 3 points

Panama, 1-0-0, 3 points

Costa Rica, 0-0-1, 0 points

El Salvador, 0-0-1, 0 points

Group C Schedule and Results

Monday, June 26

Martinique 2, El Salvador 1

We’ve got our first major shocker of the Gold Cup with Martinique taking three points off El Salvador with two goals in the first half of this one. Despite going down to 10 men in the second half, the Caribbean nation was able to hold off the Central American side. There was a late penalty in stoppage time to put El Salvador on the board but it was too little too late.

Panama 2, Costa Rica 1

This was a dominant performance from Panama offensively. Panama put 10 shots on target and had 61% of the possession in this contest, simply overwhelming Costa Rica. Jose Fajardo and Edgar Barcenas got goals for Panama, who held on for the win despite a late scare from Costa Rica after Aaron Suarez’s goal in stoppage time.

Friday, June 30

Martinique v. Panama - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

El Salvador v. Costa Rica - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, July 4

Costa Rica v. Martinique - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Panama v. El Salvador - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS2