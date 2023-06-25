 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gold Cup 2023 Group B standings, results

Here’s how Group B is shaping up at the 2023 Gold Cup.

Haiti v Qatar: Group B - 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
Bassam Al-Rawi of Qatar controls the ball ahead of Duckens Nazon of Haiti during the second half of the Concacaf Gold Cup match at NRG Stadium on June 25, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Group B in the 2023 Gold Cup is expected to be a closely contested affair with Mexico, Haiti and Qatar all set to contend for a spot in the knockout round. Mexico are hoping to capture a ninth Gold Cup crown, but have seen a dip in form over the last few months and will look for strong group play to gain momentum. We’ll see if Honduras can spring a surprise as an under-the-radar team in this group.

Here’s a look at the standings in Group B, along with the schedule and match results.

Group B Standings

Mexico, 2-0-0, 6 points

Haiti, 1-0-1, 3 points

Honduras, 0-1-1, 1 point

Qatar, 0-1-1, 1 point1

Group B Schedule and Results

Sunday, June 25

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Yousuf Abdurisag got the scoring started for the guest nation in the 20th minute before Duckens Nazon got the equalizer on a penalty kick in stoppage time in the first half. The second half was mostly filled with inefficient play and missed chances, but Haiti got the game-winning goal in the 97th minute courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot.

Mexico 4, Honduras 0

El Tri rolled easily in the opening group game. Luis Romo scored two goals early in the contest, and Mexico added two more in the second half to cap a dominant performance. We’ll see if Mexico can keep this going against Haiti later in the week.

Thursday, June 29

Qatar 1, Honduras 1

Qatar appeared to have all three points in the bag after striking early on a great cross which Tameen Al-Abdullah put away nicely in the seventh minute. However, Honduras found an equalizer with 10 seconds left in stoppage time in the second half. It was Alberth Elis getting a kick on the ball inside the box to give Honduras a point, keeping the team’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout round alive. Qatar are still alive but could’ve been in a much better position had they held on late.

Mexico 3, Haiti 1

It was a dominant showing from El Tri, who look like they are finally back to the force everyone in CONCACAF knows they can be. It was a Haitian goal which put Mexico up 2-0 and while Haiti had hope on a late header from Danley Jean Jacques, Mexico went up 3-1 shortly after courtesy of Santiago Gimenez. Mexico have secured a spot in the knockout stage with the win.

Sunday, July 2

Honduras v. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET, FS2
Mexico v. Qatar - 9 p.m. ET, FS1

