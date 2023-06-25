Gold Cup 2023 Group B standings, results

Group B in the 2023 Gold Cup is expected to be a closely contested affair with Mexico, Haiti and Qatar all set to contend for a spot in the knockout round. Mexico are hoping to capture a ninth Gold Cup crown, but have seen a dip in form over the last few months and will look for strong group play to gain momentum. We’ll see if Honduras can spring a surprise as an under-the-radar team in this group.

Here’s a look at the standings in Group B, along with the schedule and match results.

Group B Standings

Mexico, 2-0-0, 6 points

Haiti, 1-0-1, 3 points

Honduras, 0-1-1, 1 point

Qatar, 0-1-1, 1 point1

Group B Schedule and Results

Sunday, June 25

Haiti 2, Qatar 1

Yousuf Abdurisag got the scoring started for the guest nation in the 20th minute before Duckens Nazon got the equalizer on a penalty kick in stoppage time in the first half. The second half was mostly filled with inefficient play and missed chances, but Haiti got the game-winning goal in the 97th minute courtesy of Frantzdy Pierrot.

Mexico 4, Honduras 0

El Tri rolled easily in the opening group game. Luis Romo scored two goals early in the contest, and Mexico added two more in the second half to cap a dominant performance. We’ll see if Mexico can keep this going against Haiti later in the week.

Thursday, June 29

Qatar 1, Honduras 1

Qatar appeared to have all three points in the bag after striking early on a great cross which Tameen Al-Abdullah put away nicely in the seventh minute. However, Honduras found an equalizer with 10 seconds left in stoppage time in the second half. It was Alberth Elis getting a kick on the ball inside the box to give Honduras a point, keeping the team’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout round alive. Qatar are still alive but could’ve been in a much better position had they held on late.

Mexico 3, Haiti 1

It was a dominant showing from El Tri, who look like they are finally back to the force everyone in CONCACAF knows they can be. It was a Haitian goal which put Mexico up 2-0 and while Haiti had hope on a late header from Danley Jean Jacques, Mexico went up 3-1 shortly after courtesy of Santiago Gimenez. Mexico have secured a spot in the knockout stage with the win.

Sunday, July 2

Honduras v. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET, FS2

Mexico v. Qatar - 9 p.m. ET, FS1