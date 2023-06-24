Gold Cup 2023 Group A standings, results

The 2023 Gold Cup kicked off Saturday with Group A in primetime. The defending champions United States are expected to win the group with ease, but Jamaica are expected to provide stiff competition. Here’s a look at the standings in Group A.

Group A Standings

United States, 1-1-0, 4 points

Jamaica, 1-1-0, 4 points

Trinidad & Tobago, 1-0-1, 3 points

St. Kitts and Nevis, 0-0-2, 0 points

Group A Schedule and Results

Saturday, June 24

USA 1, Jamaica 1

The Jamaicans got an early goal and could’ve had another, but Matt Turner stopped Leon Bailey’s penalty kick to keep the deficit at 1-0. The Americans found an equalizer in the 88th minute off a deflection, with Brandon Vazquez being in the right place at the right time. It’s a point each for the two teams expected to advance from Group A.

Sunday, June 25

Trinidad and Tobago 3, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

It was a great start to the Gold Cup for Trinidad, with Alvin Jones and Ajani Fortune getting goals before an own goal created an insurmountable deficit. Trinidad are among the longshots to win the competition but now control their own destiny with this win and a draw between USA and Jamaica. If Trinidad can get one more win or a draw, they are well set up to advance from the group.

Wednesday, June 28

Jamaica 4, Trinidad and Tobago 1

It was all Jamaica early in this one, with Demarai Gray scoring two goals in the first 30 minutes and Leon Bailey adding one in between to give the Reggae Boyz the early 3-0 lead. Trinidad got one back in the second half but Jamaica added what could be a key goal in stoppage time if things come down to goal differential.

USA 6, St. Kitts and Nevis 0

After coming out a bit flat in the opening match, the Americans left no doubt in this one with a dominant offensive performance. Jesus Ferreira had a hat-trick, Djordje Mihailovic added two and Bryan Reynolds also found the back of the net. USA go to the top of Group A on goal differential and will be able to qualify for the knockout round with a win or draw in the final game.

Sunday, July 2

USA v. Trinidad and Tobago - 7 p.m. ET, FOX

Jamaica v. St. Kitts and Nevis - 7 p.m. ET, FS1