Canelo Alvarez to fight undisputed junior middleweight champ Jermell Charlo on September 30

June 30 update: When you’re dealing with twin brothers whose names are distinguished by a single letter, confusion happens. Prior reports that Canelo Álvarez would fight middleweight champ Jermall Charlo have been corrected by Canelo himself on Twitter. He will face Jermell Charlo, who is currently the undisputed junior middleweight champ.

It’s not entirely clear what weight they’ll meet at, but given Canelo has climbed as high as light heavyweight, it seems unlikely he’d drop below junior middleweight. We’ll update with more details as the weight class is settled.

UNDISPUTED vs UNDISPUTED



️ Sept. 30

Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/pAlSN5VszU — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) June 30, 2023

Canelo Álvarez announced on Thursday that he will work with Premier Boxing Champions to set up his next bout. The decision is expected to set up a bout with WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, with a tentative fight date of September 16.

Charlo is 32-0 and holds the WBC belt, but has been inactive since claiming a unanimous decision over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. Earlier this year, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said the absence was due to mental health issues, which might explain why he was not stripped of the title.

Assuming all is now well for Charlo, he’ll be making his fifth defense since winning the vacant interim title in April 2018. He’ll face a fighter in Canelo who has seen his stock slide a bit, but remains one of the 10 or 15 best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Canelo is coming off a unanimous decision win over John Ryder this past May to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown. It was his second straight win following a unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in a bid for the WBA light heavyweight title.