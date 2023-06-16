Full bracket, results, live updates for 2023 College World Series

The 2023 Men’s College World Series begins on Friday, June 16 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska, with eight teams competing to win the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

Teams are split into two four-team, double-elimination brackets. Bracket 1 will begin on June 16, and Bracket 2 on June 17. The two bracket winners will then play in the College World Series Finals from June 24-26, which is a best two-of-three series to determine the national champion.

Below is the full schedule and results for the 2023 Men’s College World Series. If there are any weather delays or interruptions, we’ll add those below.

2023 Men’s College World Series Schedule

All times ET

Friday, June 16

Game 1: Oral Roberts 6, TCU 5

Game 2: No. 7 Virginia 5, No. 2 Florida 6

Saturday, June 17

Game 3: No. 8 Stanford 2, No. 1 Wake Forest 3

Game 4: Tennessee 3, No. 5 LSU 6

Sunday, June 18 (Bracket 1 Games)

Game 5: TCU 4, No. 7 Virginia 3

Game 6: No. 2 Florida 5, Oral Roberts 4

Monday, June 19 (Bracket 2 Games)

Game 7: Tennessee 6, No. 8 Stanford 4

Game 8: No. 5 LSU 2, No. 1 Wake Forest 3

Tuesday, June 20 (Elimination Games)

Game 9: TCU 6, Oral Roberts 1

Game 10: Tennessee 0, No. 5 LSU 5

Wednesday, June 21 (Flip Games)

Game 11: TCU 2, No. 2 Florida 3

Game 12: No. 1 Wake Forest 2, LSU 5

Thursday, June 22

Game 13: No. 1 Wake Forest 0, LSU 2

MCWS Finals, June 24-26

Game 1: No. 5 LSU 4, No. 2 Florida 3 (11 innings)

Game 2: No. 2 Florida 24, No. 5 LSU 4

Game 3: No. 5 LSU 18, No. 2 Florida 4