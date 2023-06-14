When will Yordan Alvarez return to the Astros’ lineup this season?

The Houston Astros will be without outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez for the time being, as the All-Star is dealing with an oblique injury sustained during the team’s series in Toronto last week.

The Astros have placed Yordan Alvarez on the 10-day IL with right oblique discomfort pic.twitter.com/kOjzvMaElK — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 9, 2023

Yordan Alvarez injury update

July 5 Update — Alvarez has begun a hitting program. This is a positive update on his recovery, and there is hope that he will be able to return to the Astros shortly after the All-Star break.

Houston has already placed the slugger on the injured list, and now that test results are back we have a clearer picture of how long he might be out. According to several reports, Alvarez will be sidelined for at least four to six weeks, and he might not even begin baseball activities again until next month.

Speaking this morning on @SportsTalk790, Dana Brown made it sound like Yordan Alvarez is at least three weeks away from any sort of baseball activities. https://t.co/MKBvrqT3Ap — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) June 14, 2023

It’s a huge loss for the Astros, as Alvarez is hitting .277 with 12 doubles, 17 home runs and 55 RBI in 57 games this season. Houston will miss his left-handed bat, and there isn’t a way for the team to replicate his production.

The Astros have tried to use rookie Corey Julks as a type of bandaid while Alvarez is sidelined. The future is bright for him, and he has made an early splash. Julks has played in 49 games and is hitting .262 on the season with eight doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI. He has swiped 10 bags, has an OBP of .285 and a .395 slugging percentage.