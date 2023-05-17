When will Dustin May return to Dodgers’ rotation this season?

The Los Angeles Dodgers pulled Dustin May from his start on Wednesday, May 17. There is concern around the move as it is already being called an elbow injury. He missed most of the 2021 season due to a torn UCL that required Tommy John. The Dodgers are hoping for good news, but the injury history doesn’t bode well.

Dustin May exited today's game with right elbow pain. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 17, 2023

Dustin May injury update

July 5 Update — May is going to undergo surgery to repair the flexor tendon in his elbow. He is expected to be done for the remainder of the season.

June 11 Update — May is reportedly weeks away from being able to pick up a baseball again. Combine that with the timing of ramping up a throwing program, and May is nearly guaranteed to be sidelined until the end of July, barring a remarkable comeback.

June 3 Update — May was transferred to the 60-day IL, which means that he will be out through at least the All-Star break in July.

May 18 Update: There is initial good news for May’s injury. Preliminary testing shows his UCL intact, and he has been diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain. He is still going on the IL and is expected to miss at least a month, but for now, it seems that May is avoiding another Tommy John surgery.

Source: Early testing showed Dustin May's UCL didn't appear to be impacted. Diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain. Dave Roberts said missing a month was "the floor" but didn't want to speculate beyond that. https://t.co/uL4eOeTyGk — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 17, 2023

Before the injury, May had pitched a full inning with a notable drop in velocity on his fastball. He threw a total of 16 pitches and allowed one hit while striking out two. If May requires any rehab or misses significant time for his injury, he would join Walker Buehler on the IL, who LA hopes can be ready by September.

If the Dodgers turn to their farm system, they have options for who to promote to replace May. Bobby Miller (No. 2 team prospect) and Gavin Stone (No. 4 team prospect) seem the likeliest candidates to get called up. The 24-year-old Miller would be making his long-awaited MLB debut and is known for a plus-fastball that can touch triple digits. Stone debuted on May 3 of this year against the Philadelphia Phillies. The rookie had a rough go of it as he allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits in just four innings. He struck out one and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.