When will Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to Marlins’ lineup this season?

The Miami Marlins are sending Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the injured list due to turf toe. The shortstop-turned-centerfielder has struggled with injuries this season and is now expected to miss four-to-six weeks due to the injury. While he is sidelined, the Marlins are expected to use Garrett Hampson as their day-to-day center fielder.

Marlins say Jazz Chisholm saw Dr. Anderson in North Carolina and has turf toe. He is going on the injured list. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) May 16, 2023

Jazz Chisholm Jr. injury update

July 5 Update: Chisholm was able to return from his foot injury with the designation that he will need surgery in the offseason to repair his turf toe fully. Now, however, Chisholm is already back on the IL with a mild oblique strain.

June 11 Update: Chisholm recently saw a foot specialist and received positive news. He is expected to slowly be working back into baseball activities soon. If all goes well, Chisholm could be back by the latter part of June.

May 24 Update: Chisholm has begun working out but is still focusing on the upper body. The toe injury is still nagging him and is pushing his return date further back. There is plenty of time for it to change, but Chisholm is expected to be sidelined until mid-June.

Despite the talent that Chisholm has, the injuries are mounting up. He only played in 60 games last season due to a stress fracture in his lower back. Chisholm has played in 39 games so far this year. He is hitting just .229 with two doubles, one triple and seven home runs. Chisholm has 16 RBI and a measly 0.1 WAR.

Hampson has played in 26 games this season. He is hitting .262 in limited work with eight doubles, a home run and seven RBIs. Miami could end up using him as their DH if they would rather shuffle their outfielders around and put Jorge Soler in one of the corner spots bumping Bryan De La Cruz to center field.