Breaking down the weather forecast for the Par 3 Contest at the 2024 Masters

We go over the weather forecast for the Par 3 contest at Augusta National this week.

By Grace McDermott Updated
The Masters - Preview Day 1
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Spring has sprung, and with the April showers comes a tradition like any other. The 2024 Masters tees off from Augusta National this week, but before the action gets underway on Thursday, competing golfers and former champions have the option to participate in a Par 3 contest on a nine-hole course at Augusta on Wednesday.

Golfers often take their families along with them, having their parents, wives, and children caddie for them and even take a few shots along the way in the light-hearted, low-stakes event.

The Par 3 Contest will begin at noon ET on Wednesday, April 10. The contest will be available to watch on Masters.com at 2:00 p.m. ET and on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is a look at the weather report for Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.

Wednesday, April 10

The temperature will hit 75°F at noon. There is a 2% chance of precipitation and 9 MPH winds. However, rain is expected to hit Augusta beginning in the early hours of Thursday morning, and last into the first round of the tournament.

