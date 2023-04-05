Breaking down the weather forecast for the Par 3 Contest at the 2024 Masters

Spring has sprung, and with the April showers comes a tradition like any other. The 2024 Masters tees off from Augusta National this week, but before the action gets underway on Thursday, competing golfers and former champions have the option to participate in a Par 3 contest on a nine-hole course at Augusta on Wednesday.

Golfers often take their families along with them, having their parents, wives, and children caddie for them and even take a few shots along the way in the light-hearted, low-stakes event.

The Par 3 Contest will begin at noon ET on Wednesday, April 10. The contest will be available to watch on Masters.com at 2:00 p.m. ET and on ESPN at 3:00 p.m. ET. Here is a look at the weather report for Wednesday’s Par 3 Contest at Augusta National.

Wednesday, April 10

The temperature will hit 75°F at noon. There is a 2% chance of precipitation and 9 MPH winds. However, rain is expected to hit Augusta beginning in the early hours of Thursday morning, and last into the first round of the tournament.