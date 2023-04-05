Masters Tournament 2024: Start time, TV Channel, live stream info and more for Par 3 Contest

The annual Par 3 contest will kick off the Masters action on Wednesday, April 10. The pre-tournament contest is one of the most cherished traditions of at Augusta National. Providing a much more relaxing, family atmosphere compared to the high-staes tournament competition over the weekend, The Masters Par 3 Contest gives players and fans alike a chance loosen up around loved ones. After all, who doesn’t smile at seeing the children dress in the iconic Augusta National caddy jumpsuits?

The Par 3 Contest will involve golfers and their families competing on a nine-hole, 27-par course on Augusta’s grounds. No Par 3 Contest winner has ever gone on to win The Masters in the same year. For all the information on how to tune-in to the 2024 Masters Par 3 contest, see below.

How to watch Par 3 Contest

Date: Wednesday, April 10

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN (Beginning at 3-5 p.m. ET)

Live stream link: ESPN+ (Noon-3 p.m. ET), Masters.com (Beginning at 2 p.m. ET)