What’s the record for most passing yards, TDs in the Super Bowl?

As Super Bowl LVIII approaches, we take a look back at some record-holders of Super Bowls past.

Most Passing Yards in a Super Bowl

This won’t be a shocking one — for as many Super Bowls as he’s been in, Tom Brady was bound to break some records. He holds the record for the most passing yards in a Super Bowl, which he accomplished in 2018.

The Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, and Brady passed for 505 yards, breaking his own record that he had set the year before. In 2017, he passed for 466 yards in the famous comeback against the Falcons.

Most Passing TDs in a Super Bowl

Neither of the quarterbacks in this year’s Super Bowl was alive for the game in which this record was — Steve Young passed for six touchdowns in Super Bowl XXIX back in 1995. The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers in a 49-26 victory.

Young surpassed his 49ers predecessor, Joe Montana, who held the previous record for most passing touchdowns in a Super Bowl. Montana set a five-TD record in Super Bowl XXIV in 1990, in which the 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10.

Young found Jerry Rice in the end zone three times, Ricky Watters twice, and William Floyd once.