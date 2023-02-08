Will any records be broken in Super Bowl 57?

From individual player stats to team records, the Super Bowl has seen its fair share of impressive achievements over the years. Will we see any new records set in 2024?

In last year’s Super Bowl between the Eagles and Chiefs, multiple championship records were set — including most points scored by a losing team (35) and most rushing yards by a quarterback (70).

In this article, we will take a closer look at single-game records set in previous Super Bowls and determine the chances of those records breaking in Super Bowl 58.

Passing

Passing yards in a game: 505, Tom Brady

Completions to start the Super Bowl: 9, Eli Manning

Consecutive completions in a game: 16, Tom Brady

Fewest attempts/completions by a winning quarterback, 7/6, Bob Griese

Longest pass: 85 yards, Jake Delhomme to Muhsin Muhammad

Highest yards per pass attempt: 14.7, Terry Bradshaw

Most touchdown passes in a half: 4, Steve Young & Doug Williams

Most touchdown passes in a game: 6, Steve Young

It would take a full-blown shootout for a quarterback to break Tom Brady’s record of 505 passing yards in the Super Bowl. However, with more pass-oriented offenses and a new crop of talented quarterbacks, that record is not completely safe.

The other breakable passing records will take some luck to surpass. This includes Eli Manning’s nine completions to start a Super Bowl as well as the 16 consecutive completions by Brady. The longest pass of 85 yards could be snapped in one play, but there’s a reason that record has stood for nearly 20 years.

Rushing

Most rushing yards in a game: 204, Timmy Smith

Longest run: 75, Willie Parker

Most rushing touchdowns game, 3 Terrell Davis

Highest yards per carry (10+ attempts): 10.5, Tom Matte

Longest touchdown run for a quarterback: 15, Colin Kaepernick

Most rushing yards for a quarterback: 70, Jalen Hurts

Most team yards rushing: 280, Washington

The record for the most rushing yards in a game could break, but it depends on several big gainers combined with plenty of volume. In 2022, two players ran for more than 204 yards in a game: Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry at Houston Texans (205) and Las Vegas Raiders RB Josh Jacobs at Seattle Seahawks.

After Hurts broke the rushing yardage record for a QB with 70, that record could, once again, be broken.

Receiving

Most receptions in a game: 14, James White

Most receiving yards in a game: 215, Jerry Rice

Most receiving yards in a game for a tight end: 116, Rob Gronkowski

Most receiving touchdowns in a game: 3, Jerry Rice (twice)

In the 2022-23 season, only one player topped 215 receiving yards in a game. That was Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, who had 223 receiving yards at the Detroit Lions in December.

However, it feels like the most receiving yards in a game for a tight end is more breakable. Five different tight ends had 115+ receiving yards in a game this season, and it would take a solid (but not otherworldly) performance to beat Gronkowski’s record of 115 yards. In fact, you could argue that this is the most breakable record of all the individual accomplishments listed in this article.