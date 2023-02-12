How many people watch the Super Bowl every year?

The Super Bowl is by far the most-watched televised event in the United States every year. Last year’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs drew an average of 113.06 million viewers with it peaking during Rihanna’s halftime show.

The most-watched Super Bowl of all time is XLIX, taking place in 2015 between the Patriots and the Seahawks. It was the first of a run that saw the Patriots end up in the Super Bowl four out of five years, winning three of those along the way.

Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 6:30 p.m. ET with CBS carrying the broadcast this year.

Viewership info courtesy of Sports Media Watch.

Super Bowl viewership since 2010

2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs — 113.06M

2022: Rams vs. Bengals — 99.18M

2021: Bucs vs. Chiefs — 91.63M

2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers — 100.45M

2019: Patriots vs. Rams — 98.19M

2018: Eagles vs. Patriots — 103.39M

2017: Patriots vs. Falcons — 111.32M

2016: Broncos vs. Panthers — 111.86M

2015: Patriots vs. Seahawks — 114.44M

2014: Seahawks vs. Broncos — 112.19M

2013: Ravens vs. 49ers — 108.69M

2012: Giants vs. Patriots — 111.35M

2011: Packers vs. Steelers — 111.01M

2010: Saints vs. Colts — 106.48M