How many people watch the Super Bowl every year?

The Super Bowl is by far the most-watched televised event in the United States every year. Last year’s game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs drew an average of 113.06 million viewers with it peaking during Rihanna’s halftime show.
The most-watched Super Bowl of all time is XLIX, taking place in 2015 between the Patriots and the Seahawks. It was the first of a run that saw the Patriots end up in the Super Bowl four out of five years, winning three of those along the way.
Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada at 6:30 p.m. ET with CBS carrying the broadcast this year.
Super Bowl viewership since 2010
2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs — 113.06M
2022: Rams vs. Bengals — 99.18M
2021: Bucs vs. Chiefs — 91.63M
2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers — 100.45M
2019: Patriots vs. Rams — 98.19M
2018: Eagles vs. Patriots — 103.39M
2017: Patriots vs. Falcons — 111.32M
2016: Broncos vs. Panthers — 111.86M
2015: Patriots vs. Seahawks — 114.44M
2014: Seahawks vs. Broncos — 112.19M
2013: Ravens vs. 49ers — 108.69M
2012: Giants vs. Patriots — 111.35M
2011: Packers vs. Steelers — 111.01M
2010: Saints vs. Colts — 106.48M