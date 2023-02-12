Who won the Super Bowl last year in 2023?

As we anxiously wait for Super Bowl LVIII to get here, let’s first take a look back at last year’s contest which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Glendale, Arizona.

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs 38, Eagles 35

Super Bowl 57 was a battle between the top two seeds in the NFC and AFC, respectively. Both the Chiefs and Eagles finished the regular season with league-best records of 14-3.

In the Eagles' fourth Super Bowl appearance, Philadelphia raged to a 10-point lead at halftime, 24-14, thanks to two Jalen Hurts rushing touchdowns and a 45-yard touchdown reception from newly acquired WR A.J. Brown while the Chiefs tallied two touchdowns — a Travis Kelce 18-yard reception and a Nick Bolton fumble recovery for six.

To nobody’s surprise, that lead didn’t last long, however. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the second half while K.C.’s stingy defense held strong. The Chiefs scored 24 second-half points — including two Mahomes touchdown passes and an Isiah Pacheco touchdown run to even the game at 35 with five minutes to go.

That turned out to be too much time for Mahomes. He led the Chiefs on a five-plus minute drive that culminated in a Super Bowl-winning 27-yard field goal from Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs’ last-second victory earned Kansas City their third Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.