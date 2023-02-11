Ranking the best Super Bowl WR performances ever

With Super Bowl 57 just around the corner it brings to mind some of the best individual performances we’ve seen in the big game. Granted, quarterbacks tend to command much of the spotlight, but history has shown that a wide receiver can have just as much, or perhaps even more of an impact on the greatest stage. Several wideouts have performed historic feats of their own accord, with some earning Super Bowl MVP honors as a result.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and re-live some of the best Super Bowl wide receiver performances.

5. Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals vs Steelers, Super Bowl XLIII

Arguably the Cardinals’ greatest wide receiver in franchise history, Fitzgerald finished with seven passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including a score that seemingly put Arizona in an excellent position to walk away as Super Bowl champions. The Steelers ended up having different plans, but the Cardinals’ loss by no means takes away from the performance that Fitzgerald put on display.

4. Isaac Bruce, Rams vs Titans, Super Bowl XXXIV

“The Greatest Show on Turf” was on full display in this Super Bowl matchup versus the Titans, as Rams receiver Isaac Bruce finished with six catches for 162 yards and a touchdown, which is the third-most in Super Bowl history. Bruce caught a 73-yard touchdown pass in the victory, with 62 of those yards coming after the catch.

3. Santonio Holmes, Steelers vs Cardinals, Super Bowl XLIII

In one of the most iconic back-and-forth Super Bowl matchups of recent memory, Holmes finished with nine receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Pittsburgh just narrowly edged out the Cardinals in the 27-23 win, in large part thanks to an iconic game-sealing touchdown from Holmes. In a highlight-worthy image for the ages, the Steelers receiver managed to keep his toes inbound for the game-winning score.

2. Ricky Sanders, Washingon vs Broncos, Super Bowl XXII

Sanders holds the record for the second-most receiving yards recorded in a Super Bowl, with 193 yards on nine receptions versus the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII. Washington’s second-quarter explosion was kickstarted by their receiver, who hauled in an 80-yard score, which was just one of his two receiving touchdowns in the title game.

1. Jerry Rice, 49ers vs Bengals, Super Bowl XXIII

Arguably the greatest NFL player of all time, Rice caught 11 passes for a Super Bowl-record 215 yards to go along with a touchdown, and his record still stands today. In addition to crossing the century mark twice in receiving, Rice also picked up a clutch first down as San Francisco faced a second and 20 to help spearhead their iconic 92-yard game-winning drive.