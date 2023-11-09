Rutgers vs. Iowa hits historically low Over/Under of 28 (TWENTY EIGHT) points

The Rutgers Scarlet Knight and Iowa Hawkeyes have hit a new low in college football. Literally!

The total for Saturday’s showdown in Iowa City between these two Big Ten foes has dropped to 28 at DraftKings Sportsbook, the lowest over/under for any game since 2000. This game opened at 29.5 and thanks to the Sickos amongst others hammering the under, history has been made.

The Iowa offense has turned into a full blown meme for its ineptitude the last few years, and enters this game averaging a measly 18.4 points per game. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz entered this season with a mandate that the team average 25 ppg this year or his contract would be terminated. But after an embarrassing 12-10 loss to Minnesota a few weeks back, interim athletic director Beth Goetz went ahead and made the decision that he would not return in 2024. And in perfect Ferentz fashion, he and the Hawkeyes followed this news up with a bowling show ugly 10-7 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field last Saturday.

And while Rutgers has been at least decent at times on offense this season, never underestimate Greg Schiano’s ability to willingly throw himself into the middle of a head-butting contest. This is the perfect storm for a true sickos contest at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the total go even LOWER before kickoff.

The lowest previous totals this century? Of course they all involve the Hawkeyes. But even by the Ferentz family’s cro-mangon standards, this is a new level of anticipated futility.