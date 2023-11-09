Fantasy fallout: Impact of Tee Higgins’ hamstring injury for Week 10

The Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 of the NFL season. The Bengals injury report has some concerning inclusions to begin the week, as both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have popped up. Higgins is dealing with a hamstring injury and was limited in practice to begin the week. Here is how you should handle his injury in your Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

How Tee Higgins’ injury impacts Bengals WRs in fantasy

Despite the Texans stereotypically being a team you want to start players against, they have been good against wide receivers this year. Houston is allowing the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Still, if Higgins is active, he typically sees enough of a target share to make him worth a start. He heads into this week with 328 yards and two touchdowns on 27 receptions.

The possibility of wide receiver depth getting its chance to shine will depend on whether Higgins and/or Chase can play. If Higgins misses the game, backup wide receiver Trenton Irwin figures to step up in the offense. In the last game that Higgins missed, Irwin had eight receptions for 60 yards and played 74% of snaps. I’ve always been a big fan of Tyler Boyd, but he hasn’t stepped up when given the opportunity. If Higgins and Chase miss the game, tight end Irv Smith Jr. would have upside. You could play Irwin in 12-team leagues or larger but would want to save Smith Jr. for either 14-team leagues or larger or as a DFS play.