Quinn Ewers is a go for Texas vs. TCU on Saturday

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian announced on Thursday that quarterback Quinn Ewers will start in Saturday’s road matchup against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Ewers suffered a sprained shoulder during their 31-24 victory over Houston back on October 21 and has missed the previous two games for the outgoing Big 12 power. Backup Maalik Murphy has been filling in for him during his absence while hyped true freshman Arch Manning has yet to play a snap.

This is a relief for Texas, who currently sits at the top of the Big 12 standings and is ranked No. 7 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The redshirt sophomore for Southlake, TX, has been excellent in his second year as UT’s starter, completing 70.9% of his passes for 15 passing touchdowns to six interceptions, also adding an additional five rushing scores to his stat sheet as well.

Texas is currently a 12.5-point favorite for this matchup at DraftKings Sportsbook. The spread was as low as 10, but creeped up more following the news that Ewers would play.