Virginia vs. Louisville picks, best bets for Week 11 matchup

The Virginia Cavaliers take on the No. 11 Louisville Cardinals in an ACC matchup on Thursday, November 9. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.
Virginia (2-7, 1-4 ACC) has put together something of a comeback effort in the second half of this season. After starting out 0-5, they grabbed a win over North Carolina and took Miami to overtime. While the season might be a wash, there are signs of hope. In their latest game, they fell 45-17 against Georgia Tech. Quarterback Tony Muskett was injured early in the game, and backup Anthony Colandrea passed for 200 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in the loss. Muskett is considered day-to-day.
Louisville (8-1, 5-1 ACC) are in contention for a conference championship as they finish out their season. Aside from an odd loss to Pittsburgh in October, the Cardinals have not been beaten, and most recently shut out Duke and beat Virginia Tech 34-3. In their win over the Hokies, they shut down opposing QB Kyron Drones, who has been a threat this season. Cardinals running back Isaac Guerendo finished the day with 146 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.
SP+ Rankings
Virginia: 93 overall, 104 offense, 68 defense
Louisville: 20 overall, 32 offense, 17 defense
Injury update
Virginia
TE Sackett Wood Jr - Probable (undisclosed)
RB Mack Hollins - Out indefinitely (neck)
QB Tony Muskett - Questionable (foot)
RB Xavier Brown - Out (arm)
S Antonio Clary - Out (ankle)
LB Langston Long - Out indefinitely (foot)
Louisville
DB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. - Questionable (undisclosed)
WR Jamari Thrash - Questionable (undisclosed)
OL Renato Brown - Out for season (undisclosed)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread in 2023
Virginia: 6-3 ATS
Louisville: 5-4 ATS
Total in 2023
Virginia: Over 5-2-2
Louisville: Over 3-5-1
Team Pace
Virginia: 25.5 seconds per play
Louisville: 28.3 seconds per play
Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Louisville -20.5
Total: 50.5
Moneyline: Louisville -1350, UVA +800
Weather
54°F, Cloudy, 15% chance of precipitation, 3 MPH winds
Our Best Bet for Virginia vs. Louisville
Louisville -20.5
The Cardinals have been steamrolling opponents as of late, and with Virginia’s starting QB questionable, this Louisville defense should have a field day. They have allowed just three points in the last eight quarters of football played, and Virginia’s quick run against top teams seems to have ended as of last week.