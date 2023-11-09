 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship tees off at 5:50 a.m. ET on Friday from Port Royal Golf Course. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
World Wide Technology Championship - Round One Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship continues into Round 2 on Friday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. Because this is a full-field event, there will be a cut heading into weekend play after the first 36 holes wrap up.

Last year’s winner, Seamus Power, is sidelined this year with an injury. Runner-up Thomas Detry returns to the field with +2000 odds to win, and Adam Scott entered as the favorite, set at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 5:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship on Friday.

2023 Bermuda Championship Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
5:50 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Moore Peter Malnati Brandon Wu
5:55 AM Tee No. 1 Satoshi Kodaira Kevin Stadler Arjun Atwal
6:01 AM Tee No. 10 Scott Piercy Charley Hoffman Harry Hall
6:06 AM Tee No. 1 Jimmy Walker Taylor Pendrith Zecheng Dou
6:12 AM Tee No. 10 Brice Garnett Andrew Novak MJ Daffue
6:17 AM Tee No. 1 Ryan Armour Kevin Chappell D.J. Trahan
6:23 AM Tee No. 10 Brian Gay Adam Scott Ben Griffin
6:28 AM Tee No. 1 Robert Streb Jim Herman Andrew Landry
6:34 AM Tee No. 10 Nico Echavarria Lucas Herbert Brendon Todd
6:39 AM Tee No. 1 Russell Knox Ricky Barnes Harrison Endycott
6:45 AM Tee No. 10 Austin Cook Doc Redman Harry Higgs
6:50 AM Tee No. 1 Kyle Stanley David Lipsky Kevin Yu
6:56 AM Tee No. 10 Ben Martin Mark Hubbard Austin Smotherman
7:01 AM Tee No. 1 D.A. Points Cameron Percy Paul Haley II
7:07 AM Tee No. 10 Wesley Bryan Cody Gribble Tyson Alexander
7:12 AM Tee No. 1 David Lingmerth Derek Lamely Brian Davis
7:18 AM Tee No. 10 Brian Stuard Alex Smalley Matti Schmid
7:23 AM Tee No. 1 Carl Yuan Kyle Westmoreland Scott Roy
7:29 AM Tee No. 10 Trevor Cone Peter Kuest George Bryan, IV
7:34 AM Tee No. 1 Trevor Werbylo Kevin Roy Chris Baker
7:40 AM Tee No. 10 Fred Biondi Sam Bennett Nick Dunlap
7:45 AM Tee No. 1 Michael Sims Andy Zhang Oliver Betschart
10:30 AM Tee No. 1 Tommy Gainey Kelly Kraft Vince Whaley
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Jonas Blixt Jeff Overton Kramer Hickok
10:41 AM Tee No. 1 C.T. Pan Bo Van Pelt David Hearn
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Richard S. Johnson Doug Ghim
10:52 AM Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Alex Noren Justin Lower
10:57 AM Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer Ted Potter, Jr. William McGirt
11:03 AM Tee No. 1 Lucas Glover Davis Riley Nick Hardy
11:08 AM Tee No. 10 Stewart Cink Martin Laird Lanto Griffin
11:14 AM Tee No. 1 Luke List Akshay Bhatia Camilo Villegas
11:19 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Brehm Richy Werenski Troy Merritt
11:25 AM Tee No. 1 Nick Watney Hank Lebioda Matthias Schwab
11:30 AM Tee No. 10 Ryan Palmer Fabián Gómez Henrik Norlander
11:36 AM Tee No. 1 Chris Stroud Thomas Detry Max McGreevy
11:41 AM Tee No. 10 Jonathan Byrd Robert Garrigus Omar Uresti
11:47 AM Tee No. 1 Greg Chalmers Ben Crane Derek Ernst
11:52 AM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Sung Kang Adam Long
11:58 AM Tee No. 1 Jason Dufner S.Y. Noh Sean O'Hair
12:03 PM Tee No. 10 Scott Brown George McNeill Dylan Wu
12:09 PM Tee No. 1 Scott Harrington Tano Goya Ryan Gerard
12:14 PM Tee No. 10 Michael Gligic Brent Grant Augusto Núñez
12:20 PM Tee No. 1 Martin Contini Chase Johnson Greg Koch
12:25 PM Tee No. 10 Eric West Kyle Wilshire Danny Guise

