Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship continues into Round 2 on Friday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. Because this is a full-field event, there will be a cut heading into weekend play after the first 36 holes wrap up.

Last year’s winner, Seamus Power, is sidelined this year with an injury. Runner-up Thomas Detry returns to the field with +2000 odds to win, and Adam Scott entered as the favorite, set at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 5:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship on Friday.