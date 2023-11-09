Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Bermuda Championship

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship continues into Round 2 on Friday at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton. Because this is a full-field event, there will be a cut heading into weekend play after the first 36 holes wrap up.
Last year’s winner, Seamus Power, is sidelined this year with an injury. Runner-up Thomas Detry returns to the field with +2000 odds to win, and Adam Scott entered as the favorite, set at +1800 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 5:50 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 Bermuda Championship on Friday.
2023 Bermuda Championship Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|5:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Moore
|Peter Malnati
|Brandon Wu
|5:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kevin Stadler
|Arjun Atwal
|6:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Piercy
|Charley Hoffman
|Harry Hall
|6:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Taylor Pendrith
|Zecheng Dou
|6:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brice Garnett
|Andrew Novak
|MJ Daffue
|6:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Ryan Armour
|Kevin Chappell
|D.J. Trahan
|6:23 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Gay
|Adam Scott
|Ben Griffin
|6:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Robert Streb
|Jim Herman
|Andrew Landry
|6:34 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Nico Echavarria
|Lucas Herbert
|Brendon Todd
|6:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Russell Knox
|Ricky Barnes
|Harrison Endycott
|6:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Austin Cook
|Doc Redman
|Harry Higgs
|6:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Kyle Stanley
|David Lipsky
|Kevin Yu
|6:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ben Martin
|Mark Hubbard
|Austin Smotherman
|7:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|D.A. Points
|Cameron Percy
|Paul Haley II
|7:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Wesley Bryan
|Cody Gribble
|Tyson Alexander
|7:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|David Lingmerth
|Derek Lamely
|Brian Davis
|7:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|Alex Smalley
|Matti Schmid
|7:23 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Carl Yuan
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Scott Roy
|7:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Trevor Cone
|Peter Kuest
|George Bryan, IV
|7:34 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Trevor Werbylo
|Kevin Roy
|Chris Baker
|7:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Fred Biondi
|Sam Bennett
|Nick Dunlap
|7:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Sims
|Andy Zhang
|Oliver Betschart
|10:30 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Tommy Gainey
|Kelly Kraft
|Vince Whaley
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonas Blixt
|Jeff Overton
|Kramer Hickok
|10:41 AM
|Tee No. 1
|C.T. Pan
|Bo Van Pelt
|David Hearn
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Richard S. Johnson
|Doug Ghim
|10:52 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Alex Noren
|Justin Lower
|10:57 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|William McGirt
|11:03 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Lucas Glover
|Davis Riley
|Nick Hardy
|11:08 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Stewart Cink
|Martin Laird
|Lanto Griffin
|11:14 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Akshay Bhatia
|Camilo Villegas
|11:19 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Brehm
|Richy Werenski
|Troy Merritt
|11:25 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nick Watney
|Hank Lebioda
|Matthias Schwab
|11:30 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Ryan Palmer
|Fabián Gómez
|Henrik Norlander
|11:36 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Chris Stroud
|Thomas Detry
|Max McGreevy
|11:41 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonathan Byrd
|Robert Garrigus
|Omar Uresti
|11:47 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Greg Chalmers
|Ben Crane
|Derek Ernst
|11:52 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Sung Kang
|Adam Long
|11:58 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Jason Dufner
|S.Y. Noh
|Sean O'Hair
|12:03 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Scott Brown
|George McNeill
|Dylan Wu
|12:09 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Tano Goya
|Ryan Gerard
|12:14 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Gligic
|Brent Grant
|Augusto Núñez
|12:20 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Contini
|Chase Johnson
|Greg Koch
|12:25 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Eric West
|Kyle Wilshire
|Danny Guise