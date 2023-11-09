Best DFS lineup strategy for Hawks vs. Magic NBA Showdown on Thursday

After a full slate of games on Wednesday, there are only two games in the association tonight. Here’s a look at our DFS Showdown picks for Thursday’s game between the Hawks and Magic.

Captain’s Picks

Trae Young ($15,900) - Young is coming off a 22-point performance against the Thunder on Monday where he added 11 assists and four rebounds, which was good for 44 DKFP. He’s not the most efficient players in the league, but he gets an unprecedented amount of volume, and has now recorded 20+ points in five straight games and double-digit assists in three straight games. Say what you want about Young, but he’s a beast when it comes to DFS.

Paolo Banchero ($13,800) - Banchero’s been on a tear lately, as he’s dropped 20+ points in each of his last three games. He had a 25-point, 10-assist, 7-rebound game against the Lakers on Saturday. He scored at least 20 points in four of his five games against the Hawks last season, and should be in for a big game.

FLEX Plays

Franz Wagner ($8,600) - Wagner leads the Magic with 18.7 ppg, and had scored 20 points in two straight games prior to only scoring 12 against the Mavericks his last time out. Wagner made at least two threes in all four of the games he played in in October, and I’m expecting him to hoist at least five threes tonight in Mexico City.

Clint Capela ($6,600) - Capela is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season and should feast tonight against a Magic team that’s without Wendall Carter Jr. Mo Wagner and Goga Bitadze have filled in at center for Orlando, but none of them posses the size needed contain Capela.

Fades

Dejounte Murray ($9,400) - While Murray’s been on a heater lately (he’s averaging 24.3 ppg in November), he’s been streaky throughout his career. That gives me a bit of pause for Thursday’s game since he’ll be going against both Banchero and Wagner, both of whom can hold their own defensively. Murray should still be solid tonight but I don’t think it’ll be a stat line worthy of this price point.

Cole Anthony ($7,200) - Anthony has played anywhere between 18 and 30 minutes over the Magic’s last four, which has me fading him. While he’s scored in double digits in every game this season, that change in time on the court means that he could end up getting cut out of the rotation at a moment’s notice. Stay away from him tonight.

The Outcome

The Hawks cover in what should be a wild game. Thursday’s game will take place in Mexico City, and all of the last three games in Mexico have finished with over 220 total points. I’m expecting that to be the case again tonight.

Final score: Hawks 121, Magic 116