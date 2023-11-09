Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

With only two games on the NBA schedule on Thursday, there’s only so many player props to pick from. Here are three of our favorites from the truncated slate, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 27.5 points vs. Pacers (-150)

While Antetokounmpo has only cleared this line in two games this season, he’ll be fresh after only playing 22 minutes last night due to an ejection. He’ll be going against a Pacers team that allowed 61.3 points in the paint per game. Antetokounmpo had 41, 25 and 38 points in three games against the Pacers last year, so he should have no problem making his presence known tonight.

Trae Young over 9.5 assists vs. Magic (-140)

Young’s been a volume machine this year, as he’s played in 32+ minutes in every game this season and has recorded double-digit assists in three straight games. His Hawks are in Mexico City on Thursday which is an environment that’s conductive to points, and I think Young will be a beneficiary of that. Look for him to hit at least 10 assists.

Dejounte Murray under 31.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Magic (-120)

While Murray has cleared this line in three of his last four games, so much of that has come from his scoring with 29, 24 and 41 points in those respective games. I think he’ll have a tough scoring night against Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, and I don’t see him making enough of an off-ball impact to clear this line.