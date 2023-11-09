Bears RBs start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Chicago Bears prepare to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 10, the state of the running back room continues to remain in flux. Though Khalil Herbert could make his return on Thursday night, it’s been D’Onta Foreman and Roschon Johnson who have carried the load in the backfield.

Are either viable starting options in fantasy this week? We assess their upside and decide whether they should start or be left on the bench in Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RBs (D’Onta Foreman/Roschon Johnson)

Heading into Week 10, Foreman is ranked as RB35 (10.2 PPG), and Johnson clocks in as RB55 (4.1 PPG) in respective PPR fantasy leagues. Both have provided an ample one-two punch in the Bears backfield, with Khalil Herbert (ankle) nursing an injury over the last few games.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit Foreman and Johnson. Foreman has a clear hold on the RB1 role in Chicago, and that should remain true for another week with Khalil Herbert likely easing his way back into the rotation. The roadblock is that Foreman is by no means an established piece of the passing game for Chicago. He didn’t see any passing targets last week, while Johnson’s highest volume of targets (7) came in Week 1.

Both should be kept on the bench in PPR leagues and treated as a risky flex option, at best, in case of desperation.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Foreman, sit Johnson. Johnson’s role in the ground game continues to diminish after mustering just six yards on two carries last week. With Herbert’s eventual return, it could relegate Johnson to being purely a pass-catching back. Meanwhile, Foreman has played well enough to remain a constant in the running game.

He recorded a season-high 20 carries for 83 yards, and while that volume will likely dip when Herbert returns, the latter will likely ease his way back into the rotation. Thus, treat Foreman as a solid flex option in all fantasy leagues, with some very minimal RB1 upside if he can find the end zone.

Player(s) you would start ahead of D’onta Foreman/Roschon Johnson

Jaylen Warren is averaging a solid 10.3 PPR fantasy points per game this season, making him an excellent flex option to consider over both Foreman and Johnson. He’s coming off a 14.3 PPR performance last week in which he eclipsed 100 total yards, and he has a plus matchup against the Green Bay Packers, who are giving up 17.9 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs.