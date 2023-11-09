Justin Fields start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

As the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers kick off Week 10 of the NFL season, the Thursday Night Football showdown could mark the return of Justin Fields. The Bears quarterback has missed the last three games with a thumb injury, but after logging a few limited practices this week, his return could be imminent.

Should fantasy managers be quick to start Fields right away? We break down whether he should be a lock among lineups for Week 10.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Despite missing the last few games due to injury, Fields clocks in as QB21 in fantasy football heading into Week 10. The Bears quarterback is averaging 18.6 fantasy points per game and has thrown for 1,201 yards through the air while adding 11 touchdowns. On the ground, he’s rushed for 237 yards and one touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Start. Under normal circumstances, fantasy managers would be weary of a quarterback coming off a thumb injury in their first game back. Of course, Fields isn’t limited to making plays through the air. If anything, he provides more fantasy value with his ability to make plays with his legs, and he has a great chance to capitalize against a porous Panthers defense Thursday night.

Carolina is allowing 131.8 rushing yards per game (28th) while giving up a decent 15.0 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Fields may not have one of his signature games in his first game back, but he’s a low-end QB1 with some upside in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Justin Fields

Why not opt for another quarterback who will be making their 2023 season debut in Kyler Murray? In both instances, fantasy managers will likely temper expectations. However, Murray does have a nice advantage in playing against the Atlanta Falcons. Heading into Week 10, the Falcons are allowing 18.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, which is seventh-most in the NFL.

Simply by being back in the pocket, Murray provides a boon to the entire Cardinals offense when it comes to fantasy.