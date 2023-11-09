Hayden Hurst start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will hit the road on a short week to face the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football of Week 10. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are listed as 3.5-point home favorites.

Below, we’ll look within this matchup to assess the fantasy prospects of Panthers TE Hayden Hurst. Is he worth a starting spot in your Week 10 fantasy lineup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Hayden Hurst

Like most Carolina pass-catchers not named Adam Thielen, Hurst has had a tough time this season. The Panthers TE caught 5-of-7 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in the season-opener against the Atlanta Falcons, but he hasn’t been able to replicate that production.

In fact, Hurst has recorded one or fewer receptions in four of his last six games, which makes it easy to sit in fantasy football.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Hurst has an extremely low fantasy floor without much upside either.

Even if you are in bigger leagues with 12-14+ teams, you can safely avoid Hurst and leave him on your waiver wire.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. Despite the solid matchup, you can find better TE options in Week 10.

The matchup against Chicago looks good on paper, but Hurst hasn’t done much of anything this season for fantasy enthusiasts to trust him in their lineups for Week 10.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hayden Hurst

If you are looking for a bye week or injury filler in deep leagues, then tight ends like Logan Thomas, David Njoku, and Cade Otton are options I would start ahead of Hurst.