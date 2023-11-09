DJ Chark start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

In Week 10 of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers are hitting the road to face the Chicago Bears. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.5-point road underdogs.

Below, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Panthers WR DJ Chark within this NFC matchup. Should you start or sit him for fantasy football in Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Chark

Chark has 17 receptions on 34 targets for 229 yards and three touchdowns across seven games this season, and he’s currently ranked 60th in terms of fantasy points per game at the wide receiver position.

On top of that, Chark’s targets have been trending down in the last two weeks. He caught 2-of-4 targets for 23 yards against the Houston Texans in Week 8, and then hauled in 2-of-3 receptions for 9 yards and a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Sit. Chark is not seeing enough targets to retain fantasy value.

It doesn’t help that rookie QB Bryce Young is struggling at the moment, making it harder to believe that Chark can find a bounce-back performance on “Thursday Night Football.”

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Sit. There are better WR options with more upside in Week 10.

The matchup against Chicago is middle-of-the-road, and the only Carolina WR that holds reasonable fantasy value is Adam Thielen.

Player(s) you would start ahead of DJ Chark

If you are looking for a deep wide receiver in larger fantasy leagues (12-14 teams), I would start players like Brandin Cooks of the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, and Noah Brown of the Houston Texans ahead of Chark.