Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will travel to face the Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football of Week 10. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears step in as 3.5-point home favorites.

We’ll look within this matchup to break down the fantasy prospects of Panthers RBs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard. Should you start either in your fantasy lineups for Week 10?

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RBs (Miles Sanders & Chuba Hubbard)

Sanders began the season in the RB1 role while seeing significant volume. However, he was injured for a Week 6 matchup at the Miami Dolphins, and that’s where Hubbard ran with the starting job. He saw 20 touches that day, and has recorded 17+ total touches in three straight games as the clear RB1 while Sanders is now serving as the change-of-pace RB2.

Start or sit in Week 10 PPR leagues?

Start Hubbard. Sit Sanders. Hubbard makes for a nice RB2 in leagues with 12 or more teams, and he can be viewed as a FLEX option in smaller leagues with 8-10 teams.

While his last two fantasy scores have been medicore, the volume is there for Hubbard, who could take advantage of a Chicago defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs.

Start or sit in Week 10 standard leagues?

Start Hubbard. Sit Sanders. Hubbard is still a fine RB2/FLEX option in standard leagues with 10+ teams.

The recent drop in opportunities for Sanders pushes him out of fantasy consideration.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Miles Sanders/Chuba Hubbard

Even though Hubbard is a worthy RB2/FLEX in Week 10, I would still start running backs like James Cook, Alexander Mattison, and even D’Onta Foreman ahead of him.