Bryce Young start or sit: Week 10 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers will travel to face the Chicago Bears for Thursday Night Football in Week 10 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Soldier Field in, Illinois is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 9.

Below, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Panthers QB Bryce Young. Should you start or sit him in this NFC matchup?

Fantasy Football Analysis: Panthers QB Bryce Young

It has been a very difficult season for Young, who has 1,375 passing yards with 8 touchdowns and 7 interceptions across seven games. The rookie is coming off one of his worst performances, going 24-of-39 for 173 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions vs. the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Start or sit in Week 10?

Sit. You can safely sit Young or leave him on the waiver wire.

The only reason you would entertain starting the Carolina QB is if you are in a 12-team league that starts two quarterbacks. For the majority of fantasy enthusiasts that only start one signal-caller, you can ignore Young in Week 10.

The Bears have been generous to opposing quarterbacks this year, but the rookie hasn’t done much to prove he can take advantage of good matchups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Bryce Young

If you are looking for a deep quarterback to fill in for a bye week or injury, I would rather start QBs like Baker Mayfield, Will Levis, or even Taylor Heinicke ahead of Young.