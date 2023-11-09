Top 3 NFL game scripts to target for Week 10 in fantasy football

Week 10 of the NFL season is around the corner, and we are on a mission to find the top game scripts for DraftKings DFS purposes. We’ll focus on the Sunday main slate on November 12, which doesn’t feature the early game or Sunday Night Football.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Scripts, Week 10

Seahawks vs. Commanders

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III ($6,800)

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson ($5,000)

Commanders TE Logan Thomas ($3,800)

The Seahawks check in as 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and this is a great spot for Walker to get back on track after a pair of down performances against strong defenses. Then, you can run it back with two pass-catchers from the Commanders, as Seattle has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position.

Bengals vs. Texans

Bengals RB Joe Mixon ($6,200)

Texans QB CJ Stroud ($6,900)

Texans TE Dalton Schultz ($4,900)

This is one of the highest over/unders of the week, and Mixon finds himself in a comfortable matchup with a positive game script. The Bengals are favored by 6.5 points at home against a Houston team that has allowed the 11th most fantasy points per game to the running back position. The Texans will likely enact another pass-heavy approach to stay in this game, which is good news for Stroud’s rising fantasy stock. Also, the Bengals have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends, opening the door for Schultz after a 100+ yard performance last week.

Chargers vs. Lions

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler ($8,400)

Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,000)

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown ($8,300)

The Lions are small road favorites in a favorable matchup against the Chargers. If RB David Montgomery is out, then Gibbs makes for a fantastic DFS option against a Chargers team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs. We could see plenty of points in this one, so taking touchdown machines like St. Brown and Ekeler while potentially pairing one with their quarterback makes for a strong strategy.