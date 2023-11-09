NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Panthers vs. Bears on Thursday Night Football in Week 10

The Bears and Panthers face off on Thursday night in a battle of teams that have a combined record of 3-14. While there might be some bad football played on Thursday, there are still some players to consider for DFS.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Panthers vs. Bears

Captain’s Picks

Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers ($17,700)

I’d ride with Thielen over Bryce Young just because of the value Thielen provides when it comes to PPR. He had five receptions for six targets last week and has had 10+ targets in four of his last six games. With the Panthers having a short week to prepare, I’m expecting them to lean on Thielen early and often.

DJ Moore, WR, Bears ($15,900)

A former Panther, Moore has 735 yards receiving this season and went for 230 yards the last time he played on Thursday Night. His value should be even higher this week since Justin Fields is back, so I’m loving this as a captain play.

FLEX Options

D’Onta Foreman, RB, Bears ($8,600)

Foreman showed once again that he’s RB1 with the Bears, as he rushed for 83 yards on 20 carries against the Saints. While Khalil Herbert can return from IR this week, it might be tough to incorporate him fully on a short week, so I’m expecting Foreman to be the lead back for a final time on Thursday.

Miles Sanders, RB, Panthers ($5,200)

Sanders is coming off an efficient game in which he had 39 yards on six carries and 22 yards on three catches and could be in line for a bigger game against the Bears. Chuba Hubbard’s been the main back for most of the season due to injuries to Sanders, but Sanders could be in line for a bigger role on Thursday.

Players to Avoid

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers ($8,000)

On the other side of the running back coin, I’d fade Hubbard this weekend. As mentioned above, Sanders is coming off of an efficient week and seems to be healthy again, so he could end up ceding some of his touches to Sanders.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers ($9,800)

Young threw three interceptions last week (two of which were returned for touchdowns) and has tossed multiple touchdowns in just one of his first seven games. He’ll make some plays and provide some value with his legs (he had 41 yards rushing last week), but he’s too turnover-prone to be worth a lineup spot.