Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday night for a matchup between two teams who are more likely to battle for the first overall pick in the NFL Draft than they are a playoff spot, the Chicago Bears (2-7) and the Carolina Panthers (1-7).

Here’s how to watch Thursday’s matchup to get your football week started.

Thursday Night Football: Week 10

Panthers vs. Bears

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Solider Field. Chicago, Illinois.

Live Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Odds: Chicago -3.5. Chicago -175, Carolina +145

The Bears are coming into this off yet another loss, this time to the New Orleans Saints. Their franchise quarterback, Justin Fields, hasn’t played in three weeks after suffering a thumb injury. He returned to practice late last week, but on a short turnaround, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to go Thursday night. So it may be Tyson Bagent, a former Division II QB, at the helm for Chicago. He has as many wins as Fields does this year, though. If he starts, it doesn’t mean it’s an automatic loss coming to the Windy City.

The Panthers got their first win of the season in Week 8 but followed that up with a 14-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9. They’ve got rookie QB and first-overall pick in last year’s NFL draft Bryce Young at the helm, so growing pains are expected for this young roster. Still, any week may be the one Young and Co. put it all together and show out. Against a vulnerable Bears team, it could be Thursday night.

Chicago has won four of the last five meetings between the two teams. Though the most recent meeting was in 2020, so that stat doesn’t really tell all that much.