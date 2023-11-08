Nets SG Cam Thomas OUT for rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Clippers with ankle injury

Update: Thomas has been ruled out for the rest of Wednesday’s game with an ankle injury. He finishes the contest with 14 points and two rebounds.

Cam Thomas (left ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of Clippers-Nets, per the broadcast. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 9, 2023

Brooklyn Nets rising shooting guard Cam Thomas suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers and had to limp to the locker room for further evaluation. Thomas has been one of the lone bright spots for the Nets early in the 2023-24 season.

Cam Thomas limping to the locker room is just a brutal sight — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 9, 2023

Thomas had big scoring stretches a season ago when he got the opportunity to play heavy minutes, but he has managed to turn that into consistent production so far this season. The third-year shooting guard is averaging a whopping 28.7 points per game, and is making good on his potential after many felt he fell too far in the 2021 NBA Draft. It was a rough first two seasons for Thomas, who did not get much playing time with Brooklyn’s stars but this might be the year he truly emerges.

If Thomas is unable to return, look for Spencer Dinwiddie and Lonnie Walker to absorb those minutes. From a scoring standpoint, Mikal Bridges and Dinwiddie become Brooklyn’s primary offensive options.