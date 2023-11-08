Heat SG Tyler Herro OUT for the rest of Wednesday’s game vs. Grizzlies with ankle injury

Update: Herro has quickly been ruled out for the rest of tonight’s game. He finishes with six points, two assists and one rebound in eight minutes of action.

#MIAvsMEM INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro left tonight's game with a right ankle sprain. He will not return. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) November 9, 2023

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro went to the locker room Wednesday after suffering an ankle injury in the game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Herro landed on Jaren Jackson Jr’s foot and appeared to turn his ankle badly. He had a hard time putting weight on his leg and had to hop off to the locker room.

Tyler Herro lands on Jaren Jackson Jr.'s foot and hops back to the locker room with an apparent right ankle injury... pic.twitter.com/2XG1mGfzBZ — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) November 9, 2023

Herro, who was the subject of trade rumors all summer as the Heat looked to land Damian Lillard, has finally entered the extension portion of his contract where he’s expected to be a star. The guard has taken an important leap to start the season, averaging a career-best 25.3 points per game to go along with 5.0 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He’s also shooting 41% from deep, which is huge for a Heat team that has had trouble getting going from the perimeter before.

If Herro does not return to this game, Josh Richardson and Duncan Robinson will likely absorb a lot of his minutes. Kyle Lowry would step in as a backcourt option too but Richardson and Robinson are the more likely candidates to get extended run.