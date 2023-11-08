Rejoice! SAG-AFRA reaches tentative deal with studios

It’s been a long 118-day road, but there is time to rejoice in Hollywood. SAG-AFRA is said to have reached an agreement with the studios in a new three-year agreement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The proposed contract is valued at” over one billion dollars.” It includes “‘above-pattern’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the threat of AI, and for the first time establishes a streaming participation bonus.”

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP to end the 118-day strike. The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9. The tentative deal will go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board for review and consideration on Friday, November 10, 2023. Further details will be released following that meeting,” the guild said in a statement.

Some of the last points of contention were said to be involving A.I. and studios insisting on being able to use an actor's likeness after a one-time payment. The deal will go to the union’s national board on Friday for approval. They should decide by the end of the day. After that, SAG-AFRA members will take a look and vote on this agreement.