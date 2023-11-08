Fantasy basketball impact of injury to Nuggets SG Jamal Murray

Denver Nuggets SG Jamal Murray is dealing with an injured hamstring that is expected to keep him out through the remainder of November, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday evening. With Murray about to miss at least the next 11 games, the Nuggets are going to have to find ways to replace him. We’re going to go over the fantasy basketball impact with who might step up on Denver, plus some waiver wire advice.

Fantasy basketball impact: Jamal Murray injury

Impact on Nuggets

Denver seemed to be okay offensively with Murray sidelined in the team’s 134-116 win over the Pelicans on Monday. That’s easy when you have the best basketball player on the planet in Nikola Jokic, who had a 35-point triple-double. The Nuggets used a pretty tight rotation despite winning the game easily. Julian Strawther played the best off the bench, finishing with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting (5-of-9 from 3). If Strawther continues to shoot like that (he likely won’t), he could see more playing time.

Everyone else in the starting lineup — Reggie Jackson, Michael Porter Jr., and Aaron Gordon — will benefit from the absence of Murray. Jokic can still run the show and as long as he’s playing at this level, the Nuggets offense should be fine without Murray. We could revisit this in a few weeks to see if the team is worn down at all. Another injury could make things difficult. Peyton Watson, Collin Gillespie and Chirstian Braun made up the bench gang along with Strawther.

Fantasy basketball waiver wire

Dillon Brooks, Ausar Thompson and Dennis Schroder are among some options off the waiver wire in shallow leagues. We’re talking 8 teams. All three are playing well and would be good replacements for Murray but may not be available in deeper formats. Eric Gordon and Tim Hardaway Jr. should be easier to find on the wire. Gordon has been playing more with Bradley Beal and Devin Booker both in and out of the lineup. Beal just returned but should remain on a restriction and will likely sit games to rest. The Mavericks are 6-1 and Luka Doncic is playing at an MVP level. As a result, THJ is getting more open looks and is shooting 38.5% from long range in seven games this season. If the Mavs keep this up, Hardaway could have lasting fantasy value as a scorer.