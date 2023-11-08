Cardinals RB James Conner limited practice participant Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Falcons

Update, Nov. 8 — Not only did the practice window open for Conner, but he returned to practice on Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant on the team’s official injury report.

The Arizona Cardinals are opening up the 21-day practice window for running back James Conner to return from IR. Conner has been sidelined since Week 5 with a knee injury. Keaontay Ingram and Emari Demercado have been holding down the backfield since, but Arizona has been missing Conner.

Conner has played in five games this season and has 364 yards and two touchdowns on 68 carries. He has added 30 additional yards on eight receptions. Whenever Conner returns, starting quarterback Kyler Murray is expected to be back under center. He has been rehabbing from the knee injury that he suffered at the end of last season.

Conner will be a welcome sight in the backfield for the Cardinals. Ingram and Demercado did their best with their limited work in the offense, but it wasn’t enough. Arizona heads into this week with a 1-8 record and is projected to pick No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have a decision to make if they want to go full rebuild or if they want to try and see if a rejuvenated offense with Murray and Conner can fight their way back to a potential playoff berth.