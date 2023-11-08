NBA Player Props: Best Bets for Wednesday, November 8 on DraftKings Sportsbook

After a day off, the association is back in full force tonight! 28 teams are in action, which means we have a wide pool to select from for NBA player props.

In this article, I’m going to break down two of my favorite picks on DraftKings Sportsbook. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

Simply put, the Wizards are atrocious.

It’s ugly on all fronts in Washington, but defense specifically has been a significant struggle for Wes Unseld Jr.’s squad so far this season. As things currently stand, the Wizards rank dead last in both points allowed per game (132.3) and defensive rating (120.6).

So, the natural conclusion one would draw after seeing those stats is that the Hornets are going to score a lot of points tonight. As a result, their primary facilitator (Ball) will likely rack up the dimes.

LaMelo has recorded double-digit assists in back-to-back contests, receiving a usage rate of 28% or higher in both of those games. He’ll continue to benefit from Terry Rozier’s absence on that front, and considering Washington’s lackluster defensive capabilities, Ball should pick apart the Wizards with ease.

Sooner or later — and I expect it to be sooner — Ty Lue is going to realize that his strategy of playing Harden off-ball and giving Russell Westbrook his usage just doesn’t make sense.

In Harden’s Clippers debut, he racked up 17 points and six assists with an 18.5% usage rate. Westbrook racked up the same amount of points but two fewer dimes with a significantly higher usage rate of 25.6%.

If you have the reigning 2022 assists per game leader, you utilize him as the primary facilitator. It really is that simple. I expect Harden and Westbrook’s usage to even out a bit in his second game with L.A., and if that’s the case, the Beard should have little trouble racking up seven-plus dimes playing alongside Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company.

