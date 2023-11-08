Pick on the Spread for Arizona State-Mississippi State on November 8

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Mississippi State Bulldogs tip off their respective seasons in Chicago on Wednesday and while most teams enter the season at full strength, that is not the case for Mississippi State.

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (-4.5, 134.5)

Tolu Smith, who was the only player that averaged at least 10 points per game for the Bulldogs last season with 15.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, will not play on Wednesday and could potentially be out until the start of SEC play.

Smith was a key piece of Mississippi State’s defense as well last season, which was eighth overall in fewest points allowed on a per possession basis and third in this category in games played away from home.

The loss of Smith will likely lead to Mississippi State relying a bit more on a backcourt that was 363rd out of 363 Division I college basketball teams last season in 3-point shooting percentage.

The addition of Marshall guard Andrew Taylor should help their outside shooting after averaging 20.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game on 36.4% 3-point shooting a season ago.

As for Arizona State, they return leader in assists Frankie Collins, who logged 9.7 points and 4.3, assists per game for a unit that was 74th in turnovers per possession last season while the Bulldogs were 227th in this category.

The Sun Devils also were one of the best teams in denying opponents clean looks at the basket last season, ranking 12th in the country in opponent field goal shooting percentage and were second in opponent 2-point shooting percentage in games played away from home.

There is also uncertainty at the free throw line for Mississippi State if they are in a close game, shooting 62.9% at the free throw line in games played away from home last season, which ranked 350th in the nation.

Even with the addition of Taylor, the Bulldogs 3-point shooting is suspect and with Tolu Smith out of the lineup, Arizona State will find a way to claw out a cover and possible outright win gritty defensive battle.

The Play: Arizona State +4.5