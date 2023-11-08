Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 8

With no games being played Tuesday, Wednesday’s NBA slate featuring a whopping 14 contests anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 8

Wizards vs. Hornets

Terry Rozier (groin) - OUT, expected to miss two games

Rozier is expected to miss the Wednesday and Friday games with this injury. LaMelo Ball will be the primary point guard, while P.J. Washington and Brandon Miller could see more shot opportunities with Rozier out.

Jazz vs. Pacers

Keyonte George (foot) - available

Walker Kessler (elbow) - OUT, expected to miss two weeks

Update: Kessler is sidelined for at least two weeks with an elbow issue, according to the team. Olynyk is the obvious fill-in, but we’ll see if the Jazz go with Collins as the primary center and have Olynyk in more of a power forward role. If Hendricks is called back from the G League, he is an intriguing option for DFS contests.

Taylor Hendricks has been ruled out, which means Kelly Olynyk would likely fill in for Kessler were he to miss this game. The Jazz would likely go heavier on the wing and slide John Collins down to center, but Olynyk would see more playing time.

Celtics vs. 76ers

Derrick White (personal) - available

White missed the team’s game Monday with this, but is expected to play in this pivotal division contest.

Clippers vs. Nets

Terance Mann (ankle) - available

Mason Plumlee (MCL) - out indefinitely

Update: Mann is in and should have a role off the bench.

If Mann returns, he will take some minutes away from Norman Powell. Plumlee’s injury elevates Moussa Diabate in the center rotation, although LA might opt to play small ball instead and have someone like P.J. Tucker be the five in those lineups.

Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT

Cam Johnson (calf) - OUT

Ben Simmons (hip) - OUT

Update: Simmons has been ruled out, which opens up minutes for Sharpe, Dorian Finney-Smith and O’Neale.

The two starters remain out for Brooklyn. Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe and Royce O’Neale remain the DFS filler options on this team.

Spurs vs. Knicks

Devin Vassell (groin) - available

Keldon Johnson (wrist) - available

Update: Vassell has gone directly from doubtful to available, so the Spurs could get into some injury reporting issues here. That doesn’t matter for the guard though, who will make his return after missing just a few games. Branham is still getting the start for San Antonio.

Vassell is making progress but is likely out, which means Malaki Branham is a good target here. Johnson should be in for San Antonio.

Suns vs. Bulls

Bradley Beal (back) - available

Devin Booker (calf) - OUT

Update: Beal is in for the Suns and will have a minutes limit in his season debut.

Booker is out, but Beal is set to return. If the star shooting guard does come back, he’ll cut into Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon’s production but all three will be involved in the rotation.

Alex Caruso (elbow) - available

Patrick Williams (finger) - available

Both players should be in for Chicago.

Lakers vs. Rockets

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - OUT

Jaxson Hayes (ankle) - OUT

Rui Hachimura (concussion protocol) - available

Update: Davis has been ruled out with hip/groin spasms. Hayes is also out, which opens up big minutes for Wood and Hachimura at the power forward spot. It’s also possible we see LeBron James play more at the power forward spot Wednesday.

Hachimura is expected to clear the protocol and be good to go. Davis is probably going to play since he powered through this injury Monday, but we won’t know until closer to tip. If Hayes sits, Christian Wood is a good DFS backup play. If Davis sits and Hayes is in, Hayes and Wood are both solid filler options.

Tari Eason (leg) - available

Amen Thompson (ankle) - OUT

Eason should be back in, which likely means less playing time for Jock Landale in the frontcourt rotation.

Heat vs. Grizzlies

Jimmy Butler (knee) - available

Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT

Butler should be in for the Heat.

John Konchar (hip) - OUT

Xavier Tillman (knee) - OUT

With Konchar likely to sit, Luke Kennard and David Roddy are expected to command most of the wing minutes. Tillman being out has severely hampered Memphis’ frontcourt. I’d look for Bismack Biyombo to get the start again.

Pistons vs. Bucks

Alec Burks (forearm) - OUT

Jaden Ivey (illness) - OUT

Jalen Duren (ankle) - available

Update: Duren is in for Detroit.

Killian Hayes remains a great DFS play with Burks and Ivey out. If Duren sits, Marvin Bagley is likely to get the start for Detroit.

Khris Middleton (injury management) - OUT

Middleton will sit the first game of the back-to-back set. MarJon Beauchamp, Pat Connaughton and Malik Beasley should all be involved in the wing rotation for this game and are potentially solid DFS plays.

Pelicans vs. Timberwolves

Herbert Jones (knee) - OUT

Zion Williamson (personal) - OUT

Update: Well this is a surprise. Williamson has been ruled out due to a personal issue and that likely makes the Pelicans even bigger underdogs in this game. Brandon Ingram is going to the focal point of this offense now, with Hawkins and Jonas Valanciunas having bigger secondary roles.

Jones doesn’t do much scoring, but can impact the game in a lot of ways to provide a solid DFS floor. If he can’t go, the Pelicans will likely lean more on Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins already has a big role in this rotation due to the absence of CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy.

Cavaliers vs. Thunder

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Caris LeVert is in line for more minutes with Okoro out. Georges Niang is also worth a look as a DFS value play.

Lu Dort (hip) - available

Update: Dort is playing in Wednesday’s game.

If Dort doesn’t play, you’ll likely see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey absorb most of those extra shot attempts.

Raptors vs. Mavericks

Maxi Kleber (toe) - available

Dereck Lively (illness) - OUT

Kleber being out would likely mean more run for Grant Williams and Dwight Powell.

Warriors vs. Nuggets

Draymond Green (personal) - OUT

Gary Payton II (illness) - OUT

Update: Green has been ruled out, which opens up minutes for Kuminga and Saric.

If Green can’t play, Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric would be the primary power forwards for Golden State.

Nikola Jokic (wrist) - available

Jokic should be in, and will remain the focal point of this offense. Jamal Murray is still sidelined, which means Reggie Jackson likely gets the start for Denver at point guard.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings

Scoot Henderson (ankle) - OUT

Robert Williams (knee) - out indefinitely

Henderson is out, which means Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon headline the backcourt. Williams being sidelined puts Deandre Ayton in the spotlight down low.

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT

Fox has remained out through the weekend and Monday, so the initial report of him being able to play has been off. Davion Mitchell will once again get the start, with Malik Monk also being a good option to look at in DFS formats.