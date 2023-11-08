Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Draymond Green headline NBA injury report for Wednesday, November 8

With no games being played Tuesday, Wednesday’s NBA slate featuring a whopping 14 contests anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 8
Wizards vs. Hornets
Terry Rozier (groin) - OUT, expected to miss two games
Rozier is expected to miss the Wednesday and Friday games with this injury. LaMelo Ball will be the primary point guard, while P.J. Washington and Brandon Miller could see more shot opportunities with Rozier out.
Jazz vs. Pacers
Keyonte George (foot) - available
Walker Kessler (elbow) - OUT, expected to miss two weeks
Update: Kessler is sidelined for at least two weeks with an elbow issue, according to the team. Olynyk is the obvious fill-in, but we'll see if the Jazz go with Collins as the primary center and have Olynyk in more of a power forward role. If Hendricks is called back from the G League, he is an intriguing option for DFS contests.
Taylor Hendricks has been ruled out, which means Kelly Olynyk would likely fill in for Kessler were he to miss this game. The Jazz would likely go heavier on the wing and slide John Collins down to center, but Olynyk would see more playing time.
Celtics vs. 76ers
Derrick White (personal) - available
White missed the team’s game Monday with this, but is expected to play in this pivotal division contest.
Clippers vs. Nets
Terance Mann (ankle) - available
Mason Plumlee (MCL) - out indefinitely
Update: Mann is in and should have a role off the bench.
If Mann returns, he will take some minutes away from Norman Powell. Plumlee’s injury elevates Moussa Diabate in the center rotation, although LA might opt to play small ball instead and have someone like P.J. Tucker be the five in those lineups.
Nic Claxton (ankle) - OUT
Cam Johnson (calf) - OUT
Ben Simmons (hip) - OUT
Update: Simmons has been ruled out, which opens up minutes for Sharpe, Dorian Finney-Smith and O'Neale.
The two starters remain out for Brooklyn. Cam Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe and Royce O’Neale remain the DFS filler options on this team.
Spurs vs. Knicks
Devin Vassell (groin) - available
Keldon Johnson (wrist) - available
Update: Vassell has gone directly from doubtful to available, so the Spurs could get into some injury reporting issues here. That doesn't matter for the guard though, who will make his return after missing just a few games. Branham is still getting the start for San Antonio.
Vassell is making progress but is likely out, which means Malaki Branham is a good target here. Johnson should be in for San Antonio.
Suns vs. Bulls
Bradley Beal (back) - available
Devin Booker (calf) - OUT
Update: Beal is in for the Suns and will have a minutes limit in his season debut.
Booker is out, but Beal is set to return. If the star shooting guard does come back, he’ll cut into Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon’s production but all three will be involved in the rotation.
Alex Caruso (elbow) - available
Patrick Williams (finger) - available
Both players should be in for Chicago.
Lakers vs. Rockets
Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - OUT
Jaxson Hayes (ankle) - OUT
Rui Hachimura (concussion protocol) - available
Update: Davis has been ruled out with hip/groin spasms. Hayes is also out, which opens up big minutes for Wood and Hachimura at the power forward spot. It's also possible we see LeBron James play more at the power forward spot Wednesday.
Hachimura is expected to clear the protocol and be good to go. Davis is probably going to play since he powered through this injury Monday, but we won’t know until closer to tip. If Hayes sits, Christian Wood is a good DFS backup play. If Davis sits and Hayes is in, Hayes and Wood are both solid filler options.
Tari Eason (leg) - available
Amen Thompson (ankle) - OUT
Eason should be back in, which likely means less playing time for Jock Landale in the frontcourt rotation.
Heat vs. Grizzlies
Jimmy Butler (knee) - available
Caleb Martin (knee) - OUT
Butler should be in for the Heat.
John Konchar (hip) - OUT
Xavier Tillman (knee) - OUT
With Konchar likely to sit, Luke Kennard and David Roddy are expected to command most of the wing minutes. Tillman being out has severely hampered Memphis’ frontcourt. I’d look for Bismack Biyombo to get the start again.
Pistons vs. Bucks
Alec Burks (forearm) - OUT
Jaden Ivey (illness) - OUT
Jalen Duren (ankle) - available
Update: Duren is in for Detroit.
Killian Hayes remains a great DFS play with Burks and Ivey out. If Duren sits, Marvin Bagley is likely to get the start for Detroit.
Khris Middleton (injury management) - OUT
Middleton will sit the first game of the back-to-back set. MarJon Beauchamp, Pat Connaughton and Malik Beasley should all be involved in the wing rotation for this game and are potentially solid DFS plays.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
Herbert Jones (knee) - OUT
Zion Williamson (personal) - OUT
Update: Well this is a surprise. Williamson has been ruled out due to a personal issue and that likely makes the Pelicans even bigger underdogs in this game. Brandon Ingram is going to the focal point of this offense now, with Hawkins and Jonas Valanciunas having bigger secondary roles.
Jones doesn’t do much scoring, but can impact the game in a lot of ways to provide a solid DFS floor. If he can’t go, the Pelicans will likely lean more on Jordan Hawkins. Hawkins already has a big role in this rotation due to the absence of CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy.
Cavaliers vs. Thunder
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT
Caris LeVert is in line for more minutes with Okoro out. Georges Niang is also worth a look as a DFS value play.
Lu Dort (hip) - available
Update: Dort is playing in Wednesday's game.
If Dort doesn’t play, you’ll likely see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey absorb most of those extra shot attempts.
Raptors vs. Mavericks
Maxi Kleber (toe) - available
Dereck Lively (illness) - OUT
Kleber being out would likely mean more run for Grant Williams and Dwight Powell.
Warriors vs. Nuggets
Draymond Green (personal) - OUT
Gary Payton II (illness) - OUT
Update: Green has been ruled out, which opens up minutes for Kuminga and Saric.
If Green can’t play, Jonathan Kuminga and Dario Saric would be the primary power forwards for Golden State.
Nikola Jokic (wrist) - available
Jokic should be in, and will remain the focal point of this offense. Jamal Murray is still sidelined, which means Reggie Jackson likely gets the start for Denver at point guard.
Trail Blazers vs. Kings
Scoot Henderson (ankle) - OUT
Robert Williams (knee) - out indefinitely
Henderson is out, which means Shaedon Sharpe and Malcolm Brogdon headline the backcourt. Williams being sidelined puts Deandre Ayton in the spotlight down low.
De’Aaron Fox (ankle) - OUT
Fox has remained out through the weekend and Monday, so the initial report of him being able to play has been off. Davion Mitchell will once again get the start, with Malik Monk also being a good option to look at in DFS formats.