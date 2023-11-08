Who is advancing to the round of 16 in the 2023-24 Champions League?

Matchday 4 for the 2023-24 Champions League will conclude Wednesday and although the competition does remain fairly open, some teams do have the chance to secure a spot in the knockout round. Here’s a look at the teams who have advanced to the round of 16.

As a reminder, the top two teams from each group advance with the group winners being seeded and the runners-up being unseeded. The group winners are randomly drawn against the runners-up and the group winners typically get to host the second leg in the round of 16, even though the practice of away goals has been abandoned.

Who has qualified for Champions League round of 16?

Manchester City

The defending champions have already qualified for the knockout bracket after four matches and now just need to take care of business against RB Leipzig on Matchday 5 to secure their spot at the top of the group.

Real Madrid

The 2021-22 UCL champions are back in the knockout round with a significantly tweaked roster that appears to be clicking at the right time. Los Blancos have not lost yet in the group stage and will hope to secure the top spot in Group C when they face Napoli on Matchday 5.

Bayern Munich

The German giants are in after defeating Galatasaray, Harry Kane has been a tremendous signing for Bayern Munich, who are hoping to ride one of the world’s top scoring attacks to the final.

Real Sociedad

The La Liga side have qualified but will be fighting for the top spot in the group over the final two matches.

Inter Milan

Inter are in the same group as Real Sociedad, and will be battling with the La Liga side for the top spot in Group D.