Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 4

Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books, and some teams have already qualified for the knockout stage while others remain locked in a heated battle heading into the final two matches. We’ll likely see a lot of strategic lineup moves over the next few weeks as teams look to balance domestic schedules with Champions League play.

Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 4. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

Group A

Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points

Galatasaray, 1-1-2, 4 points

FC Copenhagen, 1-1-2, 4 points

Manchester United, 1-0-3, 3 points

Group B

Arsenal, 3-0-1, 9 points

PSV Eindhoven, 1-2-1, 5 points

Lens, 1-2-1, 5 points

Sevilla, 0-2-2, 2 points

Group C

Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points

Napoli, 3-0-1, 9 points

SC Braga, 1-0-2, 3 points

Union Berlin, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group D

Real Sociedad, 3-1-0, 10 points

Inter Milan, 3-1-0, 10 points

RB Salzburg, 1-0-3, 3 points

Benfica, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group E

Atletico Madrid, 2-2-0, 8 points

Lazio, 2-1-1, 7 points

Feyenoord, 2-0-2, 6 points

Celtic, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group F

Borussia Dortmund, 2-1-1, 7 points

Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-1, 6 points

AC Milan, 1-2-1, 5 points

Newcastle United, 1-1-2, 4 points

Group G

Manchester City, 4-0-0, 12 points

RB Leipzig, 3-0-1, 9 points

Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-3, 1 point

Young Boys, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group H

Barcelona, 3-0-1, 9 points

FC Porto, 3-0-1, 9 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 2-0-2, 6 points

Antwerp FC, 0-0-4, 0 points