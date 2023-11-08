Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 4

Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books, and some teams have already qualified for the knockout stage while others remain locked in a heated battle heading into the final two matches. We’ll likely see a lot of strategic lineup moves over the next few weeks as teams look to balance domestic schedules with Champions League play.
Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 4. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.
Group A
Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points
Galatasaray, 1-1-2, 4 points
FC Copenhagen, 1-1-2, 4 points
Manchester United, 1-0-3, 3 points
Group B
Arsenal, 3-0-1, 9 points
PSV Eindhoven, 1-2-1, 5 points
Lens, 1-2-1, 5 points
Sevilla, 0-2-2, 2 points
Group C
Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points
Napoli, 3-0-1, 9 points
SC Braga, 1-0-2, 3 points
Union Berlin, 0-0-4, 0 points
Group D
Real Sociedad, 3-1-0, 10 points
Inter Milan, 3-1-0, 10 points
RB Salzburg, 1-0-3, 3 points
Benfica, 0-0-4, 0 points
Group E
Atletico Madrid, 2-2-0, 8 points
Lazio, 2-1-1, 7 points
Feyenoord, 2-0-2, 6 points
Celtic, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group F
Borussia Dortmund, 2-1-1, 7 points
Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-1, 6 points
AC Milan, 1-2-1, 5 points
Newcastle United, 1-1-2, 4 points
Group G
Manchester City, 4-0-0, 12 points
RB Leipzig, 3-0-1, 9 points
Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-3, 1 point
Young Boys, 0-1-3, 1 point
Group H
Barcelona, 3-0-1, 9 points
FC Porto, 3-0-1, 9 points
Shakhtar Donetsk, 2-0-2, 6 points
Antwerp FC, 0-0-4, 0 points