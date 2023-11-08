 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Champions League 2023-24 standings after Matchday 4

Here’s how the Champions League table looks after the fourth matches of the group stage.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Real Madrid CF v SC Braga: Group C - UEFA Champions League 2023/24
Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team second goal during to the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and SC Braga at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 08, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.
Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Matchday 4 of the 2023-24 Champions League group stage is in the books, and some teams have already qualified for the knockout stage while others remain locked in a heated battle heading into the final two matches. We’ll likely see a lot of strategic lineup moves over the next few weeks as teams look to balance domestic schedules with Champions League play.

Here’s a look at the full standings after Matchday 4. The top two teams from each group will advance to the round of 16.

Group A

Bayern Munich, 4-0-0, 12 points

Galatasaray, 1-1-2, 4 points

FC Copenhagen, 1-1-2, 4 points

Manchester United, 1-0-3, 3 points

Group B

Arsenal, 3-0-1, 9 points

PSV Eindhoven, 1-2-1, 5 points

Lens, 1-2-1, 5 points

Sevilla, 0-2-2, 2 points

Group C

Real Madrid, 3-0-0, 9 points

Napoli, 3-0-1, 9 points

SC Braga, 1-0-2, 3 points

Union Berlin, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group D

Real Sociedad, 3-1-0, 10 points

Inter Milan, 3-1-0, 10 points

RB Salzburg, 1-0-3, 3 points

Benfica, 0-0-4, 0 points

Group E

Atletico Madrid, 2-2-0, 8 points

Lazio, 2-1-1, 7 points

Feyenoord, 2-0-2, 6 points

Celtic, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group F

Borussia Dortmund, 2-1-1, 7 points

Paris Saint-Germain, 2-0-1, 6 points

AC Milan, 1-2-1, 5 points

Newcastle United, 1-1-2, 4 points

Group G

Manchester City, 4-0-0, 12 points

RB Leipzig, 3-0-1, 9 points

Crvena Zvezda, 0-1-3, 1 point

Young Boys, 0-1-3, 1 point

Group H

Barcelona, 3-0-1, 9 points

FC Porto, 3-0-1, 9 points

Shakhtar Donetsk, 2-0-2, 6 points

Antwerp FC, 0-0-4, 0 points

