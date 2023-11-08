Best TE matchups for fantasy football in Week 10

Could you have predicted Cole Kmet (23.5 points), Cade Otton (23.0 points), and Jonnu Smith (21.0 points) to finish among the top five PPR fantasy tight end scorers last week? The position is notoriously tricky to predict, but at the very least, you can look ahead to which matchups are more favorable than others. With big names such as Travis Kelce and Dallas Goedert on bye this week, expect more than a few surprise performances.

Here are the best tight matchups ahead of Week 10 of the NFL season.

Fantasy football, Week 10: Best TE Matchups

Sam LaPorta vs. Los Angeles Chargers

LaPorta has a firm hold on the top spot in this week’s slate, especially with stalwart Travis Kelce enjoying the bye week. The Lions rookie is averaging 13.8 PPR fantasy points per game this season and is fresh off back-to-back double-digit performances of 11.2 and 19.7 PPR fantasy points. In case you haven’t heard, LaPorta climbing up to WR2 territory when it comes to the Lions’ high-octane passing attack.

Dalton Kincaid vs. Denver Broncos

Kincaid has been peppered with targets over the last few weeks, and he’s delivered to the fullest for his fantasy managers. The rookie is riding a three-game streak of double-digit fantasy points and is averaging 16.4 PPR fantasy points per contest in the same span. The matchup also bodes well in his favor, as the Broncos are allowing 9.4 fantasy points per game to the position, which ranks third-most in the NFL.

T.J. Hockenson vs. New Orleans Saints

What happens when you pair a newly traded quarterback, who hasn’t logged a single rep in practice, with Hockenson? You got a solid 13.9 PPR fantasy performance last week, with a higher ceiling likely on the horizon. To be fair, his matchup in the Saints has held its own against tight ends, but the potential of forming a nice rapport with Joshua Dobbs has us focusing on his upside in Week 10.