Best WR matchups for fantasy football in Week 10

Two of the top five fantasy wide receivers in Week 9 hailed from the Houston Texans, as Tank Dell (29.6) and Noah Brown (27.3) dominated in PPR scoring. Their dominance speaks to the reality that any fantasy player is liable to put together an explosive performance, but if you can scout ahead to the right matchup, you have a chance to possibly take advantage.

Here are the best wide receiver matchups to leverage for Week 10 of the NFL season.

Fantasy football, Week 10: Best WR Matchups

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have held their own against wide receivers this season, but it’s hard not to like Chase in Week 10, especially given how the Bengals have played over the last few weeks. The Bengals WR1 is averaging 19.6 PPR fantasy points this season, though he’ll be key to monitor after what the team is calling a day-to-day back injury.

As long as he does suit up, Chase should make easy work of a Houston pass defense that ranks 24th in the NFL (238.0 YPG allowed).

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Lions’ high-powered offense should fare well against the Chargers’ 23rd-ranked scoring defense, and better yet, their secondary has been notoriously giving to opposing receivers. Los Angeles is allowing 27.8 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is fourth-most in the league. A high-octane shootout between these two teams only works in St. Brown’s favor.

Christian Kirk vs. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers' front seven is elite and a notorious nightmare for opposing offenses, but when it comes to their secondary, they’ve proven susceptible. San Francisco is allowing 24.2 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, which is the sixth-most in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence will need to get the ball out quickly, but if he can do that then Kirk should be able to maximize the opportunity.