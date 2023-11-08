Best RB matchups for fantasy football in Week 10

Rachaad White led all running backs with 27.9 PPR fantasy points last week, while Baltimore Ravens tailback Keaton Mitchell cracked the top five with 20.4 fantasy points, just as well all expected! If anything, last week’s top running back scorers underscore how anyone can put together a surprise performance on any given Sunday. Still, it’s worth looking ahead at the more favorable matchups, and if possible, leverage when you can.

Here are the best running back matchups on the Week 10 NFL slate.

Fantasy football, Week 10: Best RB Matchups

Austin Ekeler vs. Detroit Lions

The Lions are allowing just 12.1 fantasy points per game to running backs this season (4th), but that shouldn’t alter the fact that Ekeler has an enticing matchup in Week 10. Especially as it pertains to PPR scoring, no running back has more pass-catching upside than Ekeler. Detroit is allowing an average of 35.8 receiving yards per game to running backs, which is the 10th-most in the NFL.

Christian McCaffrey vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

CMC has a case to be made as the most dependable touchdown scorer in fantasy, and if he finds the endzone against the Jaguars, it will be an 18th-straight game with a score for McCaffrey. The Jaguars are also allowing 49.4 receiving yards per game to running backs, which is the third-most in the NFL. If anything, McCaffrey carries a significant receiving upside in Week 10.

Breece Hall vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders put together an inspired performance in Week 9, but don’t let that take away from their track record against running backs. Las Vegas is allowing 20.8 fantasy points per game to the position, which is tied for fourth-most in the NFL. With Zach Wilson facing Aidan O’Connell on Sunday Night Football, the ground game could be at the forefront for both teams, which bodes well for Hall’s fantasy ceiling.