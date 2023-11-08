Best QB matchups for fantasy football in Week 10

Week 9 of the NFL once again was home to a handful of notable fantasy performances from quarterbacks. None other was more impressive than CJ Stroud, whose 470 passing yards and five touchdowns amounted to a weekly-best 41.8 fantasy points. How about Joshua Dobbs, who played for the Minnesota Vikings without taking a single rep in practice? The veteran finished with 24.9 points, despite being traded mid-week to Minnesota.

Who is equipped to have the next best performance this weekend? Here are the best quarterback matchups ahead of Week 10 of the NFL season.

Fantasy football, Week 10: Best QB Matchups

Josh Allen vs. Denver Broncos

The Broncos defense may have improved slightly over the last weeks, but they still struggle to contain opposing quarterbacks. Denver is giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers (18.3 PPG), and will also be on the road for this matchup. With the Bills at home in a primetime matchup, expect a big bounce-back game from Allen.

Joe Burrow vs. Houston Texans

The Texans are allowing 16.9 fantasy points per game to opposing signal-callers, and are fresh off a porous performance in Week 9. Last week, they allowed Baker Mayfield to complete 70 percent of his passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns, so surely Burrow can match or exceed that volume. It helps that the Bengals are finally playing their best football as of late.

Dak Prescott vs. New York Giants

The Cowboys may be reeling after a tough loss to their division rival Eagles, but Dak Prescott continues to ride high, at least when it comes to fantasy. He’s now on a three-game streak of 20-plus fantasy points per game and now faces a Giants defense that is allowing 24.1 PPG (24th). Prescott and the Cowboys should have no trouble moving the ball up and down against New York.