Breaking down target leaders at each position for fantasy football from Week 10

For fantasy managers playing in PPR leagues, a sound strategy is to look back and take a pulse check on which players are consistently getting the most opportunities every week. More often than not, you’d be surprised to see which under-the-radar names are consistently seeing more targets than the household names, which could offer an opportunity to shake up your starting lineup, where applicable.

Here are the target leaders among wide receivers, tight ends, and running backs for Week 9.

Wide receiver target leaders

1. CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys, 16

2. Tank Dell, Texans, 11

3. DeAndre Hopkins, Titans, 11

4. Diontae Johnson, Steelers, 9

5. A.J. Brown, Eagles, 9

Tank Dell is expected to be a hot name off the waiver wire this week, and his double-digit targets in Week 9 are an apt justification. With CJ Stroud playing like the Offensive Rookie of the Year, he’s formed a nice rapport with Dell as his deep-threat target. Johnson with near double-digit targets is a keen insight, however, it remains to be seen whether that’s feasible given the way Kenny Pickett, and the Steelers offense in general, has fared this season.

Tight end target leaders

1. T.J. Hockenson, Vikings, 12

2. Dalton Schultz, Texans, 11

3. Dalton Kincaid, Bills, 11

4. Jake Ferguson, Cowboys, 10

5. Cade Otton, Buccaneers, 9

Otton will be a name to target on the waiver wire this week, and his top-five ranking among tight end targets could speak to an elevated role moving forward. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin command the WR1 and WR2 roles in Tampa Bay, but it was Otton who connected with Baker Mayfield twice in the endzone. Also, it’s encouraging to see Hockenson atop this list, despite playing with an emergency quarterback in Joshua Dobbs, who did not log a single rep this week after being traded to the Vikings.

If anything, a true week of practice for Dobbs should only help Hockenson’s ceiling both in Week 10 and for the rest of the season.

Running back leaders

1. Jerome Ford, Browns, 7

2. Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots, 6

3. Aaron Jones, Packers, 6

4. Joe Mixon, Bengals, 6

5. Chuba Hubbard, Panthers, 6

The Browns steamrolled to a 27-0 shutout win over the Arizona Cardinals, but it’s still interesting to see Ford with more targets (7) than fellow backfield teammate Kareem Hunt (1). If anything, fantasy managers should be keen to start both, no matter if they share opportunities in the backfield. Jones should be a fixture in the top five or top 10, but given that he’s battled more than a few injuries this season, it was encouraging to see him rightfully finish among the leaders in Week 9.